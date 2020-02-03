Left Menu
  PTI
  New Delhi
  Updated: 03-02-2020 15:23 IST
Rohit Sharma out of India's tour of New Zealand: BCCI source

India's limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma was on Monday ruled out of the upcoming ODI and Test series against New Zealand after sustaining a calf injury in the fifth T20 International on Sunday. Rohit retired hurt after scoring 60 off 41 balls after he pulled his calf muscle while going for a quick single during the match in Mount Maunganui.

"He is out of the tour," a top BCCI source told PTI on conditions on anonymity. India are set to play three ODIs, starting Wednesday, and two Tests after that.

