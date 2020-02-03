Rohit Sharma out of India's tour of New Zealand: BCCI source
India's limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma was on Monday ruled out of the upcoming ODI and Test series against New Zealand after sustaining a calf injury in the fifth T20 International on Sunday. Rohit retired hurt after scoring 60 off 41 balls after he pulled his calf muscle while going for a quick single during the match in Mount Maunganui.
"He is out of the tour," a top BCCI source told PTI on conditions on anonymity. India are set to play three ODIs, starting Wednesday, and two Tests after that.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
