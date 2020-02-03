Esports-Wales winger Bale launches esports team, eyes FIFA eClub World Cup

Wales and Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale has launched a new esports organization called Ellevens Esports, with a team from the franchise set to make their debut at the FIFA eClub World Cup in Milan this week. The venture is co-owned by Bale and 38 Entertainment Group, founded by investor Jonathan Kark and former footballer Larry Cohen.

Bale has also invited gamers from around the world to participate in a talent hunt where they will be given a chance to sign a professional contract with Ellevens Esports. "There are similarities between football and esports in that it takes real dedication and sacrifice to reach the top of your game," Bale said in a statement.

Apart from FIFA, Ellevens plans to expand to other esports multiplayer platforms such as Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Fortnite and Rocket League. Prize money in esports has grown in recent years and last year American teenager Kyle Giersdorf won over $3 million after taking the top prize in a Fortnite tournament - more than the prize money on offer at Wimbledon or the Masters.

The FIFA eClub World Cup will offer a total prize pool of $100,000 and a chance to earn Global Series Rankings points that will help players qualify for the FIFA eWorld Cup in July.

