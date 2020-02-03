China's anti-doping agency halts testing due to coronavirus: official

China's state anti-doping agency (CHINADA) on Monday responded to the coronavirus outbreak by "temporarily" suspending testing "in the interest of health protection," the International Testing Agency (ITA) announced.

With the Olympics in Tokyo less than six months away, CHINADA "will gradually resume testing as soon as the situation improves," the ITA said, adding that it was examining whether "private providers" could conduct tests.

