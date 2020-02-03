China's anti-doping agency halts testing due to coronavirus: official

China's state anti-doping agency "temporarily" suspended testing on Monday less than six months before the Tokyo Olympics in response to the coronavirus epidemic, the International Testing Agency told AFP.

"The situation is one of caution so as not to endanger athletes or test officials and while recognizing the importance of anti-doping activities, the priorities are to maintain public health for all," said the ITA. The Olympics start on July 24.

The Chinese agency (CHINADA) "will gradually resume testing as soon as the situation improves," the ITA said, adding that it was examining whether "private providers" could conduct tests. "We are still six months away from the Tokyo Games," an agency spokeswoman said.

"It is indeed likely that this will have an impact on the testing missions in China and solutions will have to be found." The Chinese authorities reported 57 new deaths from the virus on Monday, taking the tally past 360 since the virus was detected late last year in the central city of Wuhan, where it is believed to have jumped from animals.

The virus has spread to more than 24 countries A string of sports events in China has been canceled. All domestic football has been suspended and among the events either canceled or postponed are the World Indoor athletics championships, Tokyo Olympics boxing, and women's basketball qualifiers and cycling's Tour of Hainan.

Also canceled are snooker's China Open, badminton's China Masters and golf's LPGA Blue Bay tournament. The Chinese Formula E Grand Prix on March 21 was called off on Sunday. The Chinese Formula One Grand Prix, in Shanghai on April 19, is also at risk, with the FIA announcing last Thursday it was "monitoring the evolving situation".

The ITA spokeswoman said that for events moved outside China the planned testing regimes would not be changed. "We will continue to run the program we have prepared, even if the competitions are held in other locations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.