Sports News Roundup: Piston's top Nuggets in OT; Djokovic determined to end up on top and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Chiefs QB Mahomes named Super Bowl MVP after winning over 49ers

If Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes still had any doubters going into the Super Bowl, he silenced them on Sunday. Mahomes was named the Most Valuable Player of the Super Bowl after leading Kansas City to a 31-20 win over the San Francisco 49ers, running in one touchdown and passing for two more to rally the Chiefs from a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit.

NBA roundup: Piston's top Nuggets in OT

Andre Drummond had 21 points, 17 rebounds and four assists, Reggie Jackson supplied 20 points and six assists off the bench, and the host Detroit Pistons snapped a five-game losing streak by surprising the Denver Nuggets with a 128-123 win in overtime. Bruce Brown contributed 19 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists, and Svi Mykhailiuk and Tony Snell scored 13 points apiece for Detroit. Drummond recorded the 400th double-double of his career.

After starting with nothing, Djokovic determined to end up on top

Driven by having started out in life with "literally nothing", Novak Djokovic is determined to end up as the man with the most Grand Slam singles titles when he finally hangs up his racket. The Serbian claimed his 17th when he beat Austrian Dominic Thiem to win an eighth Australian Open title at Melbourne Park on Sunday. That put him third on the list behind Swiss great Roger Federer, who has won 20, and Spaniard Rafa Nadal, who has 19.

Sweet Super Bowl success worth the 50-year wait for Chiefs

With a Super Bowl drought stretching five decades finally behind them, the confetti falling from above, and throngs of elated fans in front of them, one thing was clear for the Kansas City Chiefs: winning was well worth the wait. Coming back from a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter, Kansas City defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 on Sunday in front of a packed crowd overflowing with Chief's loyalists, who got to witness a dream 50 years in the making.

Native American advocates say a change to Chief's name, traditions overdue

When the Kansas City Chiefs take the field at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, thousands of fans will see the culmination of five decades of striving for the NFL's ultimate stage: the Super Bowl. Advocates for Native Americans, meanwhile, say it will be a stark reminder of how far they have to go.

NHL roundup: Penguins clip Caps in 1st meeting of the season

Sam Lafferty, Patric Hornqvist, Dominik Simon, and Brandon Tanev each scored a goal as the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the Washington Capitals 4-3 Sunday. This was the first time the two rivals have met this season and the 75th game where Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin did battle -- including the playoffs. Crosby and his friends took this one, as their offense kept the pressure on Washington for long stretches.

Kobe Bryant honored with a moment of silence at Super Bowl

There was a moment of silence in honor of Kobe Bryant at the Super Bowl in Miami on Sunday following the death of the basketball great, his daughter Gianna, and seven other passengers in a helicopter crash in California a week ago. Prior to kickoff, players from both the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers stood at the 24-yard-line to honor Bryant, who wore the number 24 during much of his two-decade career with the Los Angeles Lakers.

With Latin beat, J. Lo and Shakira project power of women at Super Bowl showcase

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira brought Latina star power to Sunday's Super Bowl halftime show, delivering a medley of pop hits and hip-shaking choreography on one of the world's glitziest stages. Latin artists Bad Bunny and J Balvin, in addition to Lopez's 11-year-old daughter, appeared as surprise guests in an extravaganza that signaled its Latin American influences from the onset, when Shakira greeted the stadium audience in Spanish with "Hola, Miami."

After leading Chiefs to Super Bowl win, the future belongs to Mahomes

The Kansas City Chiefs ended a 50-year Super Bowl drought with a dramatic 31-20 comeback win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in a breathtaking finish to the NFL's 100th season that may have also revealed a new star to kick off the next century. The Chiefs' young quarterback Patrick Mahomes stepped onto America's biggest sporting stage and produced an enthralling fourth-quarter rally that even the 49ers grudgingly applauded.

Wales winger Bale launches esports team, eyes FIFA eClub World Cup

Wales and Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale has launched a new esports organization called Ellevens Esports, with a team from the franchise set to make their debut at the FIFA eClub World Cup in Milan this week. The venture is co-owned by Bale and 38 Entertainment Group, founded by investor Jonathan Kark and former footballer Larry Cohen.

