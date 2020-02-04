Sports News Roundup: QB Mahomes far from complacent; Piston's top Nuggets in OT and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Chiefs QB Mahomes far from complacent after Super Bowl triumph

Patrick Mahomes, one day removed from leading the Kansas City Chiefs on a Super Bowl comeback for the ages, said on Monday he will savor the victory for a couple of weeks before turning his focus to mounting another championship run. Mahomes, at 24, became the youngest quarterback to be named the Most Valuable Player of a Super Bowl after he led the Chiefs on three touchdown drives in the final six minutes of a 31-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

NBA roundup: Piston's top Nuggets in OT

Andre Drummond had 21 points, 17 rebounds and four assists, Reggie Jackson supplied 20 points and six assists off the bench, and the host Detroit Pistons snapped a five-game losing streak by surprising the Denver Nuggets with a 128-123 win in overtime. Bruce Brown contributed 19 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists, and Svi Mykhailiuk and Tony Snell scored 13 points apiece for Detroit. Drummond recorded the 400th double-double of his career.

Doping: WADA submits request to have RUSADA dispute held in public

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) on Monday submitted a formal request to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to have the hearing to resolve its dispute with the Russian Anti-Doping Agency over non-compliance held in public. WADA barred Russians from competing under their country's flag at major international events for four years as punishment for having tampered with laboratory data that could have identified drug cheats.

After starting with nothing, Djokovic determined to end up on top

Driven by having started out in life with "literally nothing", Novak Djokovic is determined to end up as the man with the most Grand Slam singles titles when he finally hangs up his racket. The Serbian claimed his 17th when he beat Austrian Dominic Thiem to win an eighth Australian Open title at Melbourne Park on Sunday. That put him third on the list behind Swiss great Roger Federer, who has won 20, and Spaniard Rafa Nadal, who has 19.

Take 5: Biggest threats to reign of Chiefs, Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the best player in football. Just 36 starts into his career, he has a Lombardi Trophy, plus regular-season and Super Bowl MVP awards. He's only 24.

Sweet Super Bowl success worth the 50-year wait for Chiefs

With a Super Bowl drought stretching five decades finally behind them, the confetti falling from above, and throngs of elated fans in front of them, one thing was clear for the Kansas City Chiefs: winning was well worth the wait. Coming back from a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter, Kansas City defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 on Sunday in front of a packed crowd overflowing with Chiefs loyalists, who got to witness a dream 50 years in the making.

Native American advocates say change to Chiefs name, traditions overdue

When the Kansas City Chiefs take the field at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, thousands of fans will see the culmination of five decades of striving for the NFL's ultimate stage: the Super Bowl. Advocates for Native Americans, meanwhile, say it will be a stark reminder of how far they have to go.

Cleanup of Bryant memorial in Los Angeles begins

The massive Kobe Bryant fan-generated memorial across the street from Staples Center in Los Angeles was being dismantled Monday, eight days after the NBA legend died in a helicopter crash with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others. The collection of items left at the L.A. Live entertainment center included flowers, candles, balloons, artwork, photographs, jerseys, basketballs and stuffed animals, among other items.

Kansas City to honor Chiefs with parade, rally on Wednesday

The Chiefs will be honored for their Super Bowl LIV victory with a parade on Wednesday, officials in Kansas City, Mo., announced. The Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade will begin at 12:30 p.m. ET, and festivities will conclude with a rally at Union Station beginning about two hours later.

After leading Chiefs to Super Bowl win, the future belongs to Mahomes

The Kansas City Chiefs ended a 50-year Super Bowl drought with a dramatic 31-20 comeback win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in a breathtaking finish to the NFL's 100th season that may have also revealed a new star to kick off the next century. The Chiefs' young quarterback Patrick Mahomes stepped onto America's biggest sporting stage and produced an enthralling fourth-quarter rally that even the 49ers grudgingly applauded.

