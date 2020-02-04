Knicks part ways with team president Mills

The New York Knicks parted ways with team president Steve Mills on Tuesday. The team said in a news release that general manager Scott Perry will oversee basketball operations while the organization undertakes "an immediate search" to replace Mills.

"Steve and I have come to the decision that it would be best for him to leave his role as president of the New York Knicks," owner James Dolan said in the release. "We thank Steve for his many years of service to our organization and look forward to continuing our relationship with him as part of our board." Mills, 60, has been with the Knicks since 2013, serving as executive vice president and general manager before taking over as president in July 2017.

"It has been a great honor to represent the Knicks," Mills said. "I will always be grateful to Jim for giving me the chance to represent this franchise and I'm disappointed we were unable to achieve success for New York. I would like to thank the staff and the players for their hard work during my tenure. I will always be a Knicks fan." The Knicks fired head coach David Fizdale in December after a 4-18 start to the current season. They are 11-18 under interim coach Mike Miller and 15-36 overall, the third-worst record in the Eastern Conference.

New York has not been to the playoffs since the 2012-13 season. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Dolan will target Toronto Raptors president of basketball operations Masai Ujiri to replace Mills.

