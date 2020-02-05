Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian women finish NZ hockey tour on high, beat hosts 3-0

  • PTI
  • |
  • Auckland
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 12:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 12:22 IST
Indian women finish NZ hockey tour on high, beat hosts 3-0
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Striker Navneet Kaur scored a brace to guide the Indian women's hockey team to a convincing 3-0 win over New Zealand in the last game of its five-match tour here on Wednesday. Navneet found the net in the 45th and 58th minutes, while Sharmila scored a field goal in the 54th minute as India drew curtains on the New Zealand tour on a bright note.

After a goalless opening two quarters, Navneet finally broke the deadlock for India in the 45th minute. Sharmila then doubled the lead when she struck a powerful shot past the New Zealand goalkeeper in the 54th minute. Navneet found the net again just two minutes from the final hooter with a beautiful field strike.

India began the tour by thrashing New Zealand Development squad 4-0 before suffering close 1-2 and 0-1 defeats to the home senior team. In the penultimate game of the tour, skipper Rani's lone strike handed India a 1-0 win over Great Britain.

"...I am happy we produced three goals against New Zealand in the last match. This tour gave us a good insight about where we need to improve and one of the things is to create faster play than we do now," said India's chief Coach Sjoerd Marijne. Commenting on his side's performance during the tour, Marijne said, "Sometimes we tend to keep the ball too long on the stick and then we create pressure. We need to avoid that by passing faster.

"On the defense side, we need to be a bit more calmer and need to improve our tackling. We will have a four-week camp after a short break when we return home and we will be working on these points." The Indian team will return home on February 7.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

AP govt to borrow Rs 5,000 cr from HUDCO to buy land for poor

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Minister unlocks $100,000 funding to support farmers in Southland

Agriculture Minister Damien OConnor has declared an adverse event for the Southland and Otago regions, unlocking Government support for farmers and growers.Widespread flooding has resulted in severe disruption, with many people evacuated fr...

European shares inch lower; services PMI awaited

European shares retreated from recent gains on Wednesday as concerns over the virus outbreak in China persisted, while markets also waited for service-sector activity data from the bloc.The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.2 by 0803 GMT,...

MP: Man caught with smuggled gold at Indore airport

A passenger travelling from Dubai was arrested at the airport here for allegedly smuggling around a kilogram of gold hidden inside parts of a mixer grinder, an official said on WednesdayThe passenger of Dubai-Indore Air India flight AI904 w...

Study reveals treating obesity benefits mental health of children

According to an analysis of relevant studies published till date, treating obesity in children and adolescents improves self-esteem and body image. The analysis was published in the journal Pediatric Obesity. It included an analysis of 64 s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020