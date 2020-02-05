Left Menu
Development News Edition

ISL: Mumbai aim for three points to maintain top-four spot

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 16:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 16:42 IST
ISL: Mumbai aim for three points to maintain top-four spot

Mumbai City FC will be aiming to register another home win and bag three points to maintain their spot in the top four when they take on Jamshedpur FC in an Indian Super League (ISL) match here on Thursday. Mumbai, however, will have to cope up with loss of key striker Modou Sougou, who is suspended for the game on Thursday after earning four yellow cards.

Mumbai, courtesy its last home game win against NorthEast United FC (1-0), jumped to fourth spot with 23 points from 15 games (6 wins, 5 draws and 4 losses). With three games to go, a win in tomorrow's fixture will take the Jorge Costa-managed team's tally to 26.

For the record, only top four teams make to the play- offs, and Mumbai have never been crowned ISL champions. For the hosts, in Sougou's absence the onus will be on Tunisian striker Amine Chermiti and fellow forward Pranjal Bhumij to deliver.

Chermiti is the leading goal-scorer for the club with five goals to his name. The Mumbai head coach has a variety of strong mid- fielders like Raynier Fernandes, Brazilian Diego Carlos, Rowlin Borges, Mohammed Rafique, Mohamed Larbi, Bipin Singh, Sourav Das and Serge Angoue to choose from.

Diego Carlos would be high on confidence after scoring the match-winning goal against North-East United. Larbi has two goals to his name. Mumbai's mid-fielders will have more responsibility in this fixture in Sougou's absence.

The Mumbai defence will be bolstered by the return of Pratik Chaudhari, suspended from the last game, and the signing of Keenan Almeida, whom the franchise has taken on loan. In the last game, Mumbai defence did a good job and ensured that their side did not concede any goal. The defenders will have to be on their toes to keep the Jamshedpur strikers at bay.

Another important cog in Mumbai's wheel is custodian Amrinder Singh, who has 37 saves this season and four clean- sheets. His role will be crucial for the home team. Jamshedpur are placed seventh with 16 points from 14 games following four wins and six losses.

They come into the match on the back of successive losses against ATK (0-3 at Jamshedpur) and Chennaiyin FC (1-4) in Chennai and hence would be more than keen to get back to winning. Jamshedpur will have to go all guns blazing to tame Mumbai in their own backyard and it would be interesting to see whether the visitors can cash in on Sougou's absence to pull off an upset..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

AP govt to borrow Rs 5,000 cr from HUDCO to buy land for poor

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Entire product lineup to be BS VI compliant by Mar-end: Suzuki Motorcycle India

Suzuki Motorcycle India SMI on Wednesday said its entire lineup of two-wheelers will be BS-VI compliant by the end of March. The company also sought reduction in GST levy on two-wheelers, and said the governments vehicle scrappage policy sh...

Thailand scraps China-led project to blast open Mekong River

Thailand has scrapped a Chinese-led project to blast rapids on the Mekong River that had been opposed by local people and environmental groups, a government spokeswoman said on Wednesday.China initiated a plan to dredge the Mekong River in ...

JKNPP says will hold protests in Delhi over domicile issue

Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party JKNPP on Wednesday targeted the BJP over the issue of domicile law for the erstwhile state and said it will hold anti-government demonstrations on the issue in Delhi soon. We will hold anti-governme...

Declare open and clear support to CAA, BJP tells Thackeray

Latching on to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackerays remark that the CAA is not meant to throw Indian citizens out of the country, the state BJP on Wednesday asked him to declare open and clear support to the controversial act facing...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020