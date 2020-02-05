Rishabh Pant signed as brand ambassador by JSW
JSW Steel on Wednesday announced Rishabh Pant as the as their brand ambassador. Pant is a wicketkeeper-batsman for IPL franchise Delhi Capitals which is co-owned by JSW.
The young wicketkeeper-batsman was signed for three-years to promote JSW's steel products which include JSW Colouron+ color coated sheets & JSW Neosteel TMT bars. "I am very happy to partner with JSW Steel. I sincerely believe that this is the beginning of a very long and exciting association," Pant said.
"As a brand we believe that we are young, hungry, fearless and world class, the same traits we see in Rishabh Pant. We are thrilled to have Rishabh as our brand ambassador and have no doubt that this partnership will be beneficial and increase the recall for the JSW Neosteel and JSW Coloron+ brands," said Parth Jindal of JSW Group.
