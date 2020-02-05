Left Menu
Development News Edition

No athlete is misinformed on coronavirus outbreak: IOA chief

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 17:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 17:59 IST
No athlete is misinformed on coronavirus outbreak: IOA chief

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president Narinder Batra on Wednesday said they are keeping a close watch on the outbreak of coronavirus in China, something that might pose a threat to the Tokyo Games in six months' time. The deadly virus, which was first detected in the Wuhan province, has so far killed nearly 500 people and infected at least 24,000 in mainland China.

The outbreak has left Tokyo Olympics chief executive officer Toshiro Muto "extremely worried" about its possible effect on Games, which is slated for July 24-August 8. "We are very much on board. We are going by all the medical advisories and sharing them to the athletes. Nobody is misinformed. We are not lacking in sharing any information. Don't worry on that," Batra said here.

The IOA chief, however, said India's preparation is on track as they are aiming to go double digits in Tokyo and keep improving the figure to 40-plus by 2028 Los Angeles Olympics to make their bid stronger for the 2032 Games. "I am not putting up a figure but I think we can take our tally to double figures. In 2024 (Paris), we should aim for 20-plus medals and 40-plus in Los Angeles. Then only we can say we want to bid for 2032 Olympics," he said.

Batra said he is expecting medals from "shooters, boxers, shuttlers and weightlifters" at the Games. "I also hope that the Indian men's hockey team get it. It's going right, and hope it too would be able to finish on the podium. We have medal hopes from them this time," Batra said.

"2009 onwards we have run a full programme. Both men's and women's teams have made rapid progresses. In fitness both men's and women's are second to none. Tell me one country which men's have not beaten. Women also have it in them to give any team a run for their money." The government recently gave a substantial hike of Rs 312.42 crore to its flagship Khelo India programme but the highest reduction was seen in National Sports Federations with Rs 245.00 crore being allocated, Rs 55 crore less than the revised Rs 300.85 for 2019-20.

Reacting to the Union Budget, Batra said: "I don't know where this apprehensions coming from. In fact the budget has gone up by 500 crore." "As per current programme, senior (65 per cent) and junior (35 per cent) programs used to come through SAI. We would give annual calendars. Entire junior programme now has gone to Khelo India.

"So actually that Rs 450 crore remains only for seniors now. There's a substantial increase. Khelo India there's an increase of almost Rs 500 crores. There was never any budget for National Sports Federations. SAI and Government never given a penny to the National federations." PTI TAP ATK ATK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

AP govt to borrow Rs 5,000 cr from HUDCO to buy land for poor

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-HSBC to axe senior managers in strategy shift - sources

HSBC is set to unveil a new round of job cuts targeting senior international managers and reduce its presence in some smaller markets as part of a wider strategy overhaul, people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. The changes are ex...

Entire product lineup to be BS VI compliant by Mar-end: Suzuki Motorcycle India

Suzuki Motorcycle India SMI on Wednesday said its entire lineup of two-wheelers will be BS-VI compliant by the end of March. The company also sought reduction in GST levy on two-wheelers, and said the governments vehicle scrappage policy sh...

Thailand scraps China-led project to blast open Mekong River

Thailand has scrapped a Chinese-led project to blast rapids on the Mekong River that had been opposed by local people and environmental groups, a government spokeswoman said on Wednesday.China initiated a plan to dredge the Mekong River in ...

JKNPP says will hold protests in Delhi over domicile issue

Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party JKNPP on Wednesday targeted the BJP over the issue of domicile law for the erstwhile state and said it will hold anti-government demonstrations on the issue in Delhi soon. We will hold anti-governme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020