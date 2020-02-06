Left Menu
Development News Edition

India ahead of Pakistan and other nations because of sound cricketing system: Mushtaq Muhammad

  • PTI
  • |
  • Karachi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 20:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 20:28 IST
India ahead of Pakistan and other nations because of sound cricketing system: Mushtaq Muhammad

One of Pakistan's most successful captains, Mushtaq Muhammad, feels a sound structure is behind the impressive rise of Indian cricket. The 76-year-old, who is based in Birmingham, told PTI on a visit to Karachi that he was impressed by India’s success and growth as a cricket nation.

"They are ahead of Pakistan and some other nations now because they have developed a sound cricket system by not making too many changes to their structure, their domestic and international players are well paid and they have built a strong pool of players," said Mushtaq. Mushtaq is credited with infusing a self-belief in the Pakistan team and introducing a culture of positivity and winning mentality among the players when he became captain in 1976.

Belonging to the famous Muhammad brothers cricketing family, Mushtaq led Pakistan to a home series victory over India and New Zealand besides twice winning Tests in Australia, in West Indies and beating New Zealand in New Zealand. He was ousted and dropped as captain and player in a mini-revolt by some senior players before the famous 1978/79 tour to India where Pakistan lost the Test series.

Mushtaq, who later went on to become the head coach of the Pakistan team leading them to their first ever tri-series one-day triumph in Australia and also to the final of the 1999 World Cup, said the Indian board had also done well to not allow its players to play in any T20 league around the world except the IPL. "That has helped them a lot. They pay and look after their players so well that their players don't mind this restriction and can focus on India.

"Indian cricket is at top now because look at the number of matches they are playing at home and they are also getting better on overseas tours. In comparison Pakistan hardly plays regular Test series." Mushtaq also had great praise for Indian captain Virat Kohli and batsman Rohit Sharma, calling them world-class performers.

"Kohli is lucky to have such a pool of players to pick from but he is still a good tactical captain. Technique wise also when I look at the Indian players they are moving ahead day by day." Mushtaq said Pakistan’s top batsman Babar Azam was also a world class product but he was not getting the same opportunities to showcase his talent like Kohli or other Indian players.

"Kohli might be a better player and more experienced but Babar is a top batsman and in same league but he doesn’t get too many Tests in a year." Mushtaq, a competent all-rounder who played 57 tests and 502 first class matches after making his test debut against the West Indies in 1959 at the age of just 15, rued the fact that India and Pakistan were not playing regularly against each other either at senior or lower levels.

"It is very sad for someone like me because I played a lot against and with Indian players and I learnt from them and they from me. It is unfortunate that politics has crept in and India doesn't want to play bilateral matches with us. It is hurting world cricket," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Report: Knicks to hire agent Rose as president

The New York Knicks plan to hire agent Leon Rose as president of basketball operations, ESPN reported Thursday, citing league sources. Rose would replace Steve Mills, who was fired on Tuesday.Roses clients at CAA include NBA stars Joel Embi...

Coronavirus evacuees encounter road blocks, red tape on way out

Christopher Lan toughed out road blocks and red tape in his scramble to get himself and his family on an evacuation flight out of the Coronavirus epicentre and home to Canada.Lan, a biochemical engineering professor at Ottawa University, wa...

WRAPUP 2-U.S. weekly jobless claims hit nine-month low; productivity rebounds

The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits dropped to a nine-month low last week, suggesting a tightening labor market would continue to keep the longest economic expansion in history on track despite weak business investment....

DoT approves Bharti Airtel, Tata Teleservices merger

Telecom operator Tata Teleservices on Thursday said the Department of Telecom DoT has approved the merger of its consumer mobile business with Bharti Airtel. Tata Teleservices listed arm said in a regulatory filing said the DoT through its ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020