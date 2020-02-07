Rugby-France team to face Italy in Six Nations

Coach Fabien Galthie on Friday named the following team to face Italy in the Six Nations at the Stade de France on Sunday:

15-Anthony Bouthier, 14-Teddy Thomas, 13-Arthur Vincent, 12-Gael Fickou, 11-Vincent Rattez, 10-Romain Ntamack, 9-Anthony Dupont, 8-Gregory Alldritt, 7-Charles Ollivon (captain), 6-Francois Cros, 5-Paul Willemse, 4-Bernard Le Roux, 3-Mohamed Haouas, 2-Julien Marchand, 1-Cyril Baille

Replacements: 16-Peato Mauvaka, 17-Jefferson Poirot, 18-Demba Bamba, 19-Romain Taofifenua, 20-Boris Palu, 21-Cameron Woki, 22-Baptiste Serin, 23-Matthieu Jalibert.

