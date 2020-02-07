Left Menu
Development News Edition

TRAU FC look to maintain unbeaten run against Neroca in I-League derby

  • PTI
  • |
  • Imphal
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 19:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 19:21 IST
TRAU FC look to maintain unbeaten run against Neroca in I-League derby

To stay in title contention, the in-form Tiddim Road Athletic Union (TRAU) FC would look to continue their unbeaten streak when they take on city foes Neroca FC in an I-League match here on Saturday. TRAU are high on confidence ahead of Saturday's tie as they are on a five-match unbeaten spree, including four wins and a draw.

TRAU's fortunes made dramatic turnaround after their last fixture against Neroca, where they registered their first win of the season and since then they haven't looked behind. Neroca, on the other hand, have gone the other way, suffering defeat in three of the last four games and are in ninth position.

TRAU are currently in the third spot in the standings with 15 points from 10 games behind Punjab FC (17 points off 10 games) and league leaders Mohun Bagan (23 points off 10 matches). Neroca skipper Marvin Devon Phillip, however, is looking ahead to a positive result from Saturday's derby.

"Yes, it's derby time again and we are preparing to get it right this time. This game is massive for us not because it's a derby but its massive because we are having a string of bad results at the moment. We are definitely working hard towards getting three points and try climbing the table," the veteran Trinidadian goalkeeper said. TRAU Technical Director L Nandakumar Singh was also upbeat ahead of the game, saying, "We are confident of a good show, especially after giving a good display of our brand of football away at Gokulam.

"That was a tough game and the entire squad is happy to have performed well. It is a derby so it is natural that both sides will go all out for a win." TRAU seemed to be having a more settled side at the moment with all positions well marked out.

They have experience and solidity at the back with Patrick Uche and Sandeep Singh giving a lot of assurance ahead of keeper Mithun Samanta, who has been good overall. Angousana, as distributor-in-chief and the wing-play of Krishnananda Singh, has been outstanding.

Neroca have brought in Subhash Singh from Real Kashmir and his play down the left flank, which impressed one and all last season in the same colours, might just provide the boost for the struggling outfit. Along with Pritam Singh on the right, this might just open up more options to create chances.

Zodingliana Ralte and Varun Thokchom have also impressed in patches but what will worry Gift Raikhan most will be his defence, which has let in 21 goals till now -- the worst record in the league.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala withdraws 'state disaster' status to n-coronavirus

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja on Friday said that the state government has decided to withdraw state disaster status given to n-coronavirus. However, she said that the alert will continue and health guidelines have to be followed.The s...

Antarctic base records hottest temperature ever

A research base in the Antarctic has recorded the hottest temperature ever for the continent amid rising concern about global warming that has caused an increase in the melting of ice sheets around the south pole. The Esperanza base on the ...

Need to improve collegium system, says former SC judge

There is a need to improve the collegium system of appointment of judges, former Supreme Court judge Justice A K Sikri said on Friday while stressing on the requirement of judicial reforms in the country. Justice Sikri, who is currently int...

Production, exports of refined copper dip due to closure of Vedanta's plant in Tamil Nadu

The domestic production and exports of refined copper have declined since May 2018 due to the closure of copper smelter plant of Vedanta Ltd at Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu, Parliament was informed on Friday. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020