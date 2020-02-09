Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wolves thump Clippers to end 13-game skid

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 09-02-2020 10:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-02-2020 09:59 IST
Wolves thump Clippers to end 13-game skid
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

The new-look Minnesota Timberwolves were a puzzle too difficult to solve Saturday, getting 24 points from Jordan McLaughlin and 23 from Malik Beasley to earn a resounding 142-115 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers and end a 13-game losing streak. Three players were making their debut for a Timberwolves team that was busy in advance of Thursday's NBA trade deadline. One player who did not suit up was D'Angelo Russell, who was one of the biggest acquisitions on the final trading day.

Russell was nursing a right quad contusion but did take the microphone to speak to the crowd before the game to promise better things ahead. Results came sooner than expected. Karl-Anthony Towns scored 22 points with 13 rebounds and nine assists. Beasley made a career-best seven 3-pointers in his Wolves debut. McLaughlin's point total was a career-high. James Johnson added 15 points, also in his Minnesota debut. McLaughlin had 11 assists, and Beasley had 10 rebounds.

The Timberwolves set a franchise record with 26 3-pointers and shot 59.1 percent from long distance. Kawhi Leonard scored 29 points and Paul George added 21 for the Clippers, who looked slow to react to Minnesota's long-shooting strategy and did not have enough firepower to compete with it.

It was all Minnesota from the outset. The Timberwolves scored 40 points in the first quarter, 41 in the second and saw Allen Crabbe hit a 3-pointer at the third-quarter buzzer to push the lead to 112-88. The 81 points over the first two quarters were a Timberwolves record for a half. Towns had played 10 games since returning from a 15-game absence because of a knee injury, but the Wolves lost them all.

With his former tag-team partner Andrew Wiggins making his Golden State Warriors debut Saturday, Towns contributed to a victory for the first time since Nov. 27 at San Antonio. Josh Okogie had 15 points for Minnesota, which won its first game since Jan. 9 against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Lou Williams and Montrezl Harrell added 11 points each off the bench for Los Angeles, which had 24 assists, while the Wolves had 39. Minnesota shot 54.7 percent overall, while the Clippers shot 47.1 percent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Central Park to invest Rs 1000 cr on new project in Gurugram

Why do Superman and other superheroes wear underwear over pants? Know the secret

Germany's Merkel fires official following far-right fiasco

UPDATE 1-Thailand reports 7 new coronavirus cases - health ministry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Hield helps send Kings past Spurs

Buddy Hield hit nine of 10 from 3-point range while scoring 31 points off the bench as the Sacramento Kings notched a 122-102 victory over the visiting San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night. Harrison Barnes recorded 25 points and seven reboun...

Holiday, Pelicans deny Pacers

Jrue Holiday scored 17 of his game-high 31 points in the fourth quarter as the visiting New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Indiana Pacers 124-117 on Saturday night. Holiday, who missed most of the second quarter while getting five stitches t...

I don't want to make predictable choices: Alaya

Jawaani Jaaneman debutante Alaya F is in a happy space right now and says going ahead in her career she wants to make versatile choices. The Nitin Kakkar-directed film, also featuring Saif Ali Khan, opened to positive reviews on January 31 ...

Singapore kicks off depleted air show amid coronavirus clampdown

Organizers scrambled on Sunday to shore up the Singapore Airshow, which is going ahead under a cloud of health and economic concerns after dozens of exhibitors pulled out of Asias largest aerospace gathering due to coronavirus fears.Few dea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020