UPDATE 1-Cricket-Pakistan inflict innings defeat on Bangladesh in Rawalpindi

Pakistan needed less than 90 minutes on Monday to claim the last four Bangladesh wickets and steamroll the tourists by an innings and 44 runs inside four days in the opening test in Rawalpindi.

Resuming on 126-6 after conceding a first-innings lead of 212, Bangladesh could not make Pakistan bat again and were all out for 168. Yasir Shah (4-58) claimed two of the last four wickets but 16-year-old Naseem Shah was named man of the match after becoming the youngest bowler to claim a test hat-trick on Sunday.

The onus was on Mominul Haq (41) to try to erase the deficit but the Bangladesh skipper fell lbw to Shaheen Afridi in the very first over of the day. Mominul reviewed the decision but could not get it overturned. Mohammad Abbas trapped Rubel Hossain (five) lbw before Yasir hastened Bangladesh's collapse.

The leg-spinner dismissed Liton Das for 29 and then induced Abu Jayed into a wild slog with Asad Shafiq running back from slip to collect the top edge. Home captain Azhar Ali hailed Pakistan's effort and was particularly pleased with how smartly they had used the review option in both Bangladesh's innings.

"One of those games where we can be proud of our reviews, credit to (wicketkeeper Mohammad) Rizwan and the other guys for supporting me there," he said. "Usually we're not good at it but this is a very good start for us to carry forward."

Bangladesh were playing catch-up after being bowled out for 233 in the first innings but Mominul felt things could have been different if some of his teammates had converted their starts. "It was a flat wicket and our batting was quite disappointing," he said.

"It becomes very difficult for any team if batsmen get out after getting the starts. No team can come back from such situations." Pakistan's Naseem, who turns 17 this week, did not bowl on Monday because of rib injury.

"I had an MRI yesterday, nothing serious. I just pulled a muscle there," he said at the presentation ceremony. "Getting a hat-trick in front of your home crowd is special. I want to thank the fans and will continue to give my best for the country."

Bangladesh will travel home before returning for the second and final test of the series in Karachi from April 5.

