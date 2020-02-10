Left Menu
Reports: Pederson trade from Dodgers to Angels off table

  Updated: 10-02-2020 13:13 IST
  • Created: 10-02-2020 13:09 IST
Reports: Pederson trade from Dodgers to Angels off table
Joc Pederson is not heading to the Los Angeles Angels. According to multiple sources, the deal that would have sent the Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder to the American League reportedly fell through Sunday. The Pederson trade was hung up for days, dependent on the Dodgers' acquisition of Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts. But with that deal reportedly finalized on Sunday, the expectation was Pederson would be sent to the Angels.

However, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, Angels owner Arte Moreno wasn't happy with the delay and canceled the deal, leaving Pederson with the Dodgers, at least for now. The 27-year-old Pederson was an All-Star in his rookie campaign in 2015. He hit .249 with 36 home runs and 74 RBIs last season and is averaging .233 with 123 homers and 287 RBIs for his career.

