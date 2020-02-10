Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bangladesh skipper Akbar Ali battled pain of sister's death on way to U-19 World Cup triumph

  • PTI
  • |
  • Dhaka
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 16:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 16:43 IST
Bangladesh skipper Akbar Ali battled pain of sister's death on way to U-19 World Cup triumph

Bangladesh captain Akbar Ali battled the pain of losing his elder sister while steering his team to the U-19 World Cup triumph, the tragedy far outweighing the challenges thrown at him by his adversaries on the ground. Sunday's title triumph in Potchefstroom, South Africa was Bangladesh's first in an ICC tournament.

At the forefront of the country's win in the title clash against favourites and defending champions India was its 18-year-old skipper Akbar, whose elder sister Khadija Khatun died while giving birth to twins on January 22, according to a report in leading Bangladesh daily 'Prothom Alo'. Akbar was not informed about the tragedy back home but he found out through one of his brothers.

"Akbar was closest to his sister. She loved Akbar a lot," Akbar's father was quoted as saying by the newspaper. "We did not want to inform him at first. He then called after the Pakistan match and questioned his brother why he was not kept in the loop. I did not have the courage to talk to him. I don't know what to say," his father added.

In a low-scoring final, Bangladesh first bowled out India for 177 in 47.2 overs and then did well enough to chase down a revised target of 170 in 42.1 overs under the Duckworth-Lewis method. They had three wickets in hand when the winning runs were scored. Having witnessed Bangladesh's victory against Zimbabwe in a Group C game on January 18, Khadija could not see her brother lead the country to its biggest cricketing triumph with a gritty, unbeaten 43.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Govt plans to sell 5 pc stake in SAIL via OFS, may rake in Rs 1,000 cr

Arctic ice melt is disrupting key ocean current, may alter climate in Western Europe: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 10-Coronavirus cases outside China may be 'tip of the iceberg' - WHO

People across China trickled back work on Monday after an extended Lunar New Year holiday as the government eased restrictions imposed to counter the coronavirus, but the World Health Organization said the number of cases outside China coul...

Need for financial sector reforms: Oppn in Lok Sabha

The Opposition in Lok Sabha on Monday expressed concern over the decline in investment in the country and said the expected GDP growth rate and tax collection figures appear unrealistic. Participating in the discussion on the Union Budget ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Coronavirus uncertainty subdues global shares, dollar eases after rally

Global shares sank on Monday as the death toll from a coronavirus outbreak exceeded the SARS epidemic of two decades ago, though Chinese shares rose as authorities lifted some work and travel curbs, helping businesses to resume operations. ...

FACTBOX-Potential candidates to succeed Kramp-Karrenbauer as German conservative leader

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, Chancellor Angela Merkels protegee and leader of their conservative Christian Democrats CDU, will not run for chancellor in Germanys federal election next year, a source in her party said on Monday.Merkel, 65, ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020