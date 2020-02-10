Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Russell must adhere to Scotland's standards to play again - Townsend

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 22:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 22:17 IST
Rugby-Russell must adhere to Scotland's standards to play again - Townsend

Scotland's dropped flyhalf Finn Russell could return to the national side but he must learn to put the "best interests of the team" first and adhere to the high standards set by the squad, coach Gregor Townsend said on Monday. Russell, one of the side's most creative players, was dropped from Scotland's tournament opener against Ireland for disciplinary reasons and then omitted for the Calcutta Cup clash against England.

The 27-year-old had suggested in an interview on Sunday that the prospect of returning to the national team under Townsend appeared bleak due to a strained relationship between the two, adding that he had clashed with the coach over the team environment. "We strive to create an environment for players to be at their absolute best when playing for Scotland," Townsend said in a statement https://www.scottishrugby.org/news/update-from-gregor-townsend. "To do that players must be aligned to the high standards of being involved in team sport at an elite level.

"It's really important they commit to an agreed standard of behaviour... These standards don't change for one player... What is important is that you commit to the what has been agreed and put the best interests of the team first. "The door will be open to any player with the required level of ability... However, he (Russell) stated at the weekend that everything else has to change for him to come back, rather than accept and adhere to the standards currently being lived by the group."

Townsend said that the team leaders in the squad had decided there would be no drinking after the first match as they looked to improve their performances following a disappointing World Cup but that Russell was not willing to follow protocol. "Finn left camp on the Sunday night because of a disagreement over alcohol with fellow players and chose to miss the following day's training and meetings," Townsend added.

"I arranged to meet with him that evening. It was a really positive meeting where we talked openly about life, rugby and what it means to play for Scotland. "I left that meeting... really optimistic that Finn would play a major part in our environment and be a committed team member. Unfortunately, things have not unfolded as well as we would have hoped."

Scotland are fifth in the standings, above Italy who they face in the next round of matches on Feb. 22.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Govt plans to sell 5 pc stake in SAIL via OFS, may rake in Rs 1,000 cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

US approves sale of Integrated Air Defence Weapon System to India for

The US has approved the sale of an Integrated Air Defence Weapon System to India for an estimated cost of USD 1.9 billion to modernise its armed forces and to expand its existing air defence architecture to counter threats posed by air atta...

UPDATE 1-Tennis-ITF accepts contaminated beef claim as Farah escapes ban

Colombias Wimbledon and U.S. Open doubles champion Robert Farah has escaped a doping ban after an ITF investigation accepted his claim that he ingested a banned steroid through contaminated beef cooked by his mother. The 33-year-old was fou...

'Kings who were queens': Britain's hidden LGBT+ history proves major draw

From kings who were queens to lesbian lawmakers and reformist governments, Britains history is awash with LGBT characters - and tourists want to know about them.As Britain marks LGBT History Month, its parliament has increased the number of...

Cops contribute Rs 1 lakh for wedding of colleague's daughter in Delhi

The personnel at New Delhis Barakhamba Road police station pooled in Rs 1 lakh and gave it to a woman, who is among their support staff, for her daughters wedding, officials said on Monday. The Station House Officer and other police personn...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020