Pens get Zucker from Wild for Galchenyuk, 1st-round pick

The Pittsburgh Penguins acquired left winger Jason Zucker from the Minnesota Wild on Monday in exchange for center Alex Galchenyuk, a protected 2020 first-round pick and minor league defenseman Calen Addison. In his ninth NHL season, all with Minnesota, Zucker has 14 goals and 15 assists in 45 games. The 28-year-old veteran has 132 goals and 111 assists in 456 career games.

Galchenyuk, 25, has five goals and 12 assists in 45 games this season, his first with the Penguins. He spent last season with the Arizona Coyotes after six seasons with the Montreal Canadiens. In 535 career games, he has 132 goals and 181 assists. Addison, 19, has 10 goals and 33 assists in 39 games for the Lethbridge Hurricanes of the Western Hockey League this season.

Zucker is under contract through the 2022-23 season at an average annual value of $5.5 million. Galchenyuk will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the current season. "Jason Zucker is a top-six forward that we think will be a great fit for our group," Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford said in a statement. "He's a proven goal scorer, and with three more years on his current contract, he has the potential to make an impact for us moving forward."

Rutherford told The Athletic that the draft pick in the deal is protected in case the Penguins miss the playoffs this season. Entering Monday's games, the Penguins (34-15-5) were in second place in the Metropolitan Division, four points behind the Washington Capitals. The Wild (26-23-6) were four points out of the last playoff position in the Western Conference.

