Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sports News Roundup: Events affected due to coronavirus; Blue Jays pitcher sues Astros over sign stealing and more

Sports News Roundup: Events affected due to coronavirus; Blue Jays pitcher sues Astros over sign stealing and more
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Sport: Events affected due to coronavirus epidemic

The following is a list of international sports events affected by the coronavirus that has killed over 1,000 people and infected more than 42,000 in China after it first emerged in Wuhan, Hubei province, late last year: ATHLETICS MLB notebook: Playoff changes reportedly in works

Major League Baseball is reportedly considering an expanded playoff scenario that includes more teams, a first-round bye and the ability of some teams to pick their opponents. Joel Sherman of the New York Post wrote Monday that MLB is "seriously weighing" the postseason overhaul, beginning in 2022.

James headlines All-Star pool for Olympic selection

Three-time medallist LeBron James headlines an all-star pool of players available for selection for the U.S. squad for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, USA Basketball announced on Monday. The list of 44 finalists includes nine members of the gold medal-winning team from the 2016 Rio Games and seven from the squad that put the U.S. top the podium at the 2012 London Olympics.

Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa wishes 'this nightmare would be over'

Vanessa Bryant said in an Instagram post on Monday that she was both grieving and angry over the loss of her husband, NBA star Kobe Bryant, and 13-year-old Gianna in a helicopter crash last month. Vanessa Bryant, 37, has made few public appearances since the crash that killed her husband, daughter and seven others and said in the social media post that she had been "reluctant" to put her feelings into words.

McIlroy back at number one after a five-year absence

Rory McIlroy has returned to the top of golf's rankings for the first time in five years after a string of strong finishes. The 30-year-old Northern Irishman, a four-time major winner, replaces American Brooks Koepka.

NBA notebook: Pelicans' Williamson plans to play Tuesday

New Orleans rookie standout Zion Williamson said he plans to play Tuesday when the Pelicans host the Portland Trail Blazers. Williamson missed Saturday's game against the Indiana Pacers due to a sprained left ankle but returned to practice on Monday. He told reporters afterward that he will be back in the lineup.

Badminton: China, Hong Kong to miss Asian team event due to coronavirus

China and Hong Kong have had to withdraw from this week's Badminton Asia Team Championships in Manila due to the coronavirus outbreak, organizers said on Tuesday. More than 42,000 people have been infected by the flu-like virus in mainland China, with authorities confirming more than 1,000 deaths.

Report: MLB eyes playoff expansion, new twists

Major League Baseball is reportedly considering an expanded playoff scenario that includes more teams, a first-round bye and the ability of some teams to pick their opponents. Joel Sherman of the New York Post wrote Tuesday that MLB is "seriously weighing" the postseason overhaul, beginning in 2022.

Former Blue Jays pitcher sues Astros over sign stealing

Former Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Mike Bolsinger sued the Houston Astros on Monday asserting that the team's sign-stealing system during their World Series-winning 2017 season ended his Major League Baseball career. The Astros fired their manager and general manager last month after MLB suspended them each for a year over a system used by the team to steal pitch signs from opposing catchers during the 2017 season.

NFL notebook: Chargers, QB Rivers officially part ways

The Los Angeles Chargers and quarterback Philip Rivers officially parted ways Monday after 16 seasons. The franchise's all-time leader in wins, passing yards and touchdown passes will become a free agent at age 38.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to deal The Eyes, past villains may return

BJP issues whip to party's Rajya Sabha MPs for Tuesday

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Mandela's release 30 years ago birthed a new South Africa

Thirty years ago, Nelson Mandela was released from 27 years of imprisonment by South Africas apartheid regime and instantly galvanized the country, and the world, to dismantle the brutal system of racial oppression. Raising a clenched-fist ...

EU chief urges Britain to seek ambitious trade deal

The head of the European Commission said Tuesday that Brussels could accept a clean break with Britain but urged London to instead seek a highly ambitious free trade deal. Addressing the European Parliament, Ursula von der Leyen noted that ...

Nicholls, Colin de Grandhomme shine as New Zealand whitewash India in ODI series

Henry Nicholls and Colin de Grandhomme played knocks of 80 and 58 respectively as New Zealand defeated India by five wickets in the third ODI of the three-match series here at the Bay Oval on Tuesday. With this win, New Zealand whitewashed ...

Scoreboard: India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI

New Zealand Innings Martin Guptill b Chahal 66Henry Nicholls c Rahul b Thakur 80 Kane Williamson c Agarwal b Chahal 22Ross Taylor c Kohli b Jadeja 12 Tom Latham not out 32Jimmy Neesham c Kohli b Chahal 19 Colin de Grandhomme not out 54Extra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020