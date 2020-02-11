Left Menu
Development News Edition

Srikanth leads India's rout of Kazakhstan in Asia Team Badminton C'ships opener

  • PTI
  • |
  • Manila
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 14:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 14:05 IST
Srikanth leads India's rout of Kazakhstan in Asia Team Badminton C'ships opener

Kidambi Srikanth spearheaded India's 4-1 mauling of Kazakhstan in their opening group match to brighten their chances of reaching the quarterfinals of the Asia Team Badminton Championships here on Tuesday. Former world number one Srikanth, the up and coming Lakshya Sen and Subhankar Dey won their respective singles matches easily.

Srikanth took just 23 minutes to beat Dmitriy Panarin 21-10 21-7 while Sen was even quicker, notching up a 21-13 21-8 win over Artur Niyazov in 21 minutes. Dey beat Khaitmurat Kulmatov 21-11 21-5 in 26 minutes in the third singles. World Championship bronze medallist B Sai Praneeth, who was not fielded in the singles on Tuesday, teamed up with Chirag Shetty in the doubles, but lost to the Kazakh pair of Niyazov and Panarin 21-18 16-21 19-21.

However, M R Arjun and Dhruv Kapila beat the Kazakh duo of Nikita Bragin and Khaitmurat Kulmatov 21-14 21-8 in the second doubles match. The Indian men's team, which won a bronze in the 2016 championship, was initially clubbed with two-time defending champions Indonesia and hosts Philippines in Group A, but with China and Hong Kong not playing due to a travel ban on them by the Philippines because of the coronavirus outbreak, the draw was re-worked.

The Indian team has been placed in Group B alongside Malaysia and Kazakhstan. The top two team in each of the four groups will make it to the quarterfinals. India play Malaysia on Thursday. Unfazed by the coronavirus fears, a full-strength Indian men's team is taking part in the championships with an eye on medals, which will give players crucial ranking points in the Olympic year.

The Indian women's team chose not to travel for the competition, fearing the spread of coronavirus, which has claimed over 1000 lives in China so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to deal The Eyes, past villains may return

BJP issues whip to party's Rajya Sabha MPs for Tuesday

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Mandela's release 30 years ago birthed a new South Africa

Thirty years ago, Nelson Mandela was released from 27 years of imprisonment by South Africas apartheid regime and instantly galvanized the country, and the world, to dismantle the brutal system of racial oppression. Raising a clenched-fist ...

EU chief urges Britain to seek ambitious trade deal

The head of the European Commission said Tuesday that Brussels could accept a clean break with Britain but urged London to instead seek a highly ambitious free trade deal. Addressing the European Parliament, Ursula von der Leyen noted that ...

Nicholls, Colin de Grandhomme shine as New Zealand whitewash India in ODI series

Henry Nicholls and Colin de Grandhomme played knocks of 80 and 58 respectively as New Zealand defeated India by five wickets in the third ODI of the three-match series here at the Bay Oval on Tuesday. With this win, New Zealand whitewashed ...

Scoreboard: India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI

New Zealand Innings Martin Guptill b Chahal 66Henry Nicholls c Rahul b Thakur 80 Kane Williamson c Agarwal b Chahal 22Ross Taylor c Kohli b Jadeja 12 Tom Latham not out 32Jimmy Neesham c Kohli b Chahal 19 Colin de Grandhomme not out 54Extra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020