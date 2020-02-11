Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-England recall Foakes, Jennings for Sri Lanka tour, Anderson rested

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 19:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 19:10 IST
Cricket-England recall Foakes, Jennings for Sri Lanka tour, Anderson rested

England have recalled batsman Keaton Jennings and wicketkeeper Ben Foakes for next month's two-test tour of Sri Lanka while fast bowler James Anderson remains sidelined with a rib injury, the country's cricket board (ECB) announced on Tuesday. Foakes has played five tests for England, making his debut against Sri Lanka in Galle in 2018 while Jennings, who has two centuries in the sub-continent, was last involved in their tour of West Indies last year.

England, who won the four-match test series 3-1 in South Africa last month, also made the decision to rest Anderson so he would be available for the English summer when they host West Indies. "The South Africa tour marked the emergence of a very exciting group of young players, creating a nice balance with an experienced core of senior players," national selector Ed Smith said in a statement https://www.ecb.co.uk/england/men/news/1607472/england-announce-squad-for-test-tour-of-sri-lanka.

"That squad is mostly retained, with some tweaks to the squad relevant to injury, rest and the challenges of playing in sub-continent conditions." Jonny Bairstow has been rested and injured pacer Jofra Archer was left out while spinner Moeen Ali was unavailable for test selection.

"Jonny Bairstow has been in England squads across the three formats without a significant break. This two-test tour presents a good opportunity for Jonny to be rested," Smith added. Sri Lanka host England in two matches in Galle (March 19-23)and Colombo (March 27-31), with the series forming a part of the ICC World Test Championship. England are third in the points table behind India and Australia while Sri Lanka are fifth.

England squad: Joe Root (captain), Keaton Jennings, Joe Denly, Ben Stokes, Dom Bess, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Ollie Pope, Jack Leach, Jos Buttler, Dominic Sibley, Stuart Broad, Ben Foakes, Chris Woakes, Matthew Parkinson, Mark Wood.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to deal The Eyes, past villains may return

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Turkish-backed rebels resist Syrian govt march through Idlib

Turkish-backed Syrian rebels on Tuesday struck back against Russian-supported government forces who had made gains in their campaign to eradicate the last rebel strongholds in northwest Syria. Earlier on Tuesday, the government forces seize...

Shaheen Bagh, Jamia Nagar erupt in joy; AAP's Amanatullah Khan lead by 81k votes

Residents at Shaheen Bagh, the epicentre of the anti-CAA protest, on Tuesday celebrated the stupendous success of the Aam Aadmi Party in the Delhi Assembly elections as many here offered free food and biriyani to mark the partys victory. AA...

SCENARIOS- Germany may face early Merkel exit, election after protegee stands aside

Chancellor Angela Merkels plan for an orderly succession is in ruins and the chances of an early election in Germany have risen after her conservative protegee, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, gave up her ambitions for the top job. Merkels Chri...

Ballarpur Industries Q3 net loss widens to Rs 766.12 cr

Paper and paper products manufacturer Ballarpur Industries on Tuesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 766.12 crore in the third quarter ended December. The company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 152.23 crore in the third qu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020