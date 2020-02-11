Tennis-Draw for the Fed Cup Finals

Holders France will face Russia and hosts Hungary in the group stage of the Fed Cup Finals in Budapest from April 14-19. Twelve nations will compete in four groups in the first version of the revamped women's team competition which has followed the men's Davis Cup in moving to a one-week multi-nation showdown in one city.

Tuesday's draw held in the city's Museum of Fine Arts paired 18-times Fed Cup champions United States with Slovakia and Spain. Last year's runners-up Australia face Belgium and surprise finalists Belarus.

The four group winners go through to the semi-finals with the final to be held on April 19. Group A

France, Hungary, Russia Group B

Australia, Belgium, Belarus Group C

United States, Slovakia, Spain Group D

Czech Rep, Germany, Switzerland

