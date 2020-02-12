Left Menu
Sports News Roundup: F1 Chinese Grand Prix postponed; QB Newton's future depends on health and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Rapinoe, Ertz among nominees for BBC women's player of the year

Megan Rapinoe and Julie Ertz, key members of the United States' World Cup-winning side, were named among the five nominees for the BBC Women's Footballer of the Year award on Wednesday. The American duo was joined by England defender Lucy Bronze, Dutch forward Vivianne Miedema, and Australia's Sam Kerr.

F1 Chinese Grand Prix postponed due to coronavirus

Formula One's Chinese Grand Prix has been postponed due to the recent outbreak of coronavirus in the country, organizers said on Wednesday. The race, in what is an important market for Formula One, was originally set to be held in Shanghai on April 19, but the governing body FIA and Formula One said in a statement that they had jointly decided to postpone it.

NHL roundup: Blues' game postponed after Bouwmeester's collapse

Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester collapsed on the team's bench due to a cardiac episode early in St. Louis' Tuesday road game against the Anaheim Ducks, prompting the game to be postponed. Bouwmeester regained consciousness after the incident and was transported to a local hospital. The game, tied 1-1 with 7:50 remaining in the first period, was halted and will be made up at a later date.

Browns DE Garrett reinstated, rejoins the active roster

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was reinstated by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on Wednesday. Garrett was suspended indefinitely for his role in a late-game brawl on Nov. 14 between the Browns and Steelers and missed the final six games of the 2019 season.

NBA roundup: Zion scores career-high 31 to lead Pelicans

Rookie Zion Williamson had a career-high 31 points, and Josh Hart scored 12 of his 17 points in a pivotal third quarter as the host New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 138-117 on Tuesday night. Williamson, returning from a one-game absence caused by a sprained ankle, added nine rebounds and five assists. Hart started in place of All-Star forward Brandon Ingram, who missed his second consecutive game because of a sprained ankle.

Renault launch their season with no car but plenty of resolves

Renault held a Formula One launch without a car on Wednesday but with plenty of optimism that 2020 would be better than last season, when they dropped from fourth to fifth overall. Smiling Australian Daniel Ricciardo joined new teammate Esteban Ocon, returning to the grid after a year out, and team management in emphasizing they were on the right track for recovery.

NFL notebook: QB Newton's future depends on health

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper reiterated on Tuesday that the future of Cam Newton won't be decided until the quarterback's health is known. "It's a question of how healthy he is, foot and otherwise," Tepper told a group of reporters in Charlotte. "That's still the No. 1 overwhelming thing. ... And everything comes from that."

MLB notebook: Red Sox promote Roenicke to interim manager

The Boston Red Sox promoted bench coach Ron Roenicke to interim manager on Tuesday, filling the vacant post created when Alex Cora parted ways with the team last month. Roenicke, 63, spent the previous two seasons as Boston's bench coach under Cora, who has denied involvement in an alleged electronic sign-stealing operation in 2018 that is under investigation by Major League Baseball.

Gainey gets probation in solicitation case

Former PGA Tour winner Tommy Gainey was sentenced to 11 months probation in connection with a misdemeanor charge of solicitation of a prostitute, GolfDigest.com reported. The 44-year-old, who now plays on the Korn Ferry Tour, was arrested in December in Polk County, Fla. He was one of 124 people taken into custody in connection with an undercover police operation called "Operation Santa's Naughty List."

Latest News

Vietnam VP holds talks with Naidu, vows to deepen strategic ties

India and Vietnam on Wednesday vowed to strengthen ties in key sectors such as economy and defense, while also agreeing to cooperate at multilateral fora, especially on account of the southeast Asian country becoming a non-permanent member ...

NFL-Browns' Garrett reinstated after helmet-hit suspension

Cleveland Browns player Myles Garrett was reinstated to the NFL on Wednesday, three months after the league handed down a record indefinite suspension for attacking an opposing player with his own helmet during a game. Garrett, who met with...

UPDATE 2-Spanish police arrest former head of Mexico's state oil firm Pemex

Spanish police on Wednesday arrested Emilio Lozoya, the former chief executive of Mexicos state oil firm Pemex, giving Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obradors government its first high-profile win in an anti-corruption drive that beg...
