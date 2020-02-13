Left Menu
We are one of the favourites to lift Women's T20 World Cup: India coach WV Raman

Ahead of the much-awaited Women's T20 World Cup, India coach WV Raman has said that the side is definitely one of the favourites and the side can create history just like Kapil Dev's 1983 team.

  • ANI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 10:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 10:43 IST
India women's cricket team coach WV Raman (Photo/ WV Raman Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the much-awaited Women's T20 World Cup, India coach WV Raman has said that the side is definitely one of the favourites and the side can create history just like Kapil Dev's 1983 team. The Women's T20 World Cup will be played from February 21-March 8 and India will take on Australia in the first match of the competition.

"Definitely one of the favourites. They made people sit up and take notice in the 2017 World Cup and the 2018 T20 World Cup. Since then there has been a lot of improvement, in terms of fitness, agility on the field and their approach to batting," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Raman as saying. "They have been shaping well over the last six months. It is more or less a better and settled team than perhaps what it was when I took over. These girls have a very good chance in this World Cup," he added.

Coach Raman also expressed his desire to see India playing a fearless brand of cricket to create history and take women's sport a notch higher in the country. "The way all of them want to do well and take up responsibility will be evident regardless of how things pan out. They are definitely in with a good chance and they have an opportunity to create history," Raman said.

"If they end up doing that, they will probably do what Kapil's Dev's World Cup-winning team did for Indian cricket in 1983. And they will become superstars if they go on to win," he added. Before the World Cup, India played a tri-series involving Australia and England. The side managed to reach the finals of the tournament, but they had to face a loss against Australia.

The side will play two warm-up matches against Pakistan (Feb 16) and West Indies (Feb 18) before the start of the Women's World Cup. (ANI)

