Left Menu
Development News Edition

David Warner, Steve take as much heat as they can, says pacer Josh Hazlewood

As Australia are gearing up to tour South Africa for the first time since the ball-tampering scandal, pacer Josh Hazlewood has said batsmen David Warner and Steve Smith "try and take as much heat as they can and keep the younger guys out of the spotlight."

  • ANI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 17:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 17:29 IST
David Warner, Steve take as much heat as they can, says pacer Josh Hazlewood
Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood. Image Credit: ANI

As Australia are gearing up to tour South Africa for the first time since the ball-tampering scandal, pacer Josh Hazlewood has said batsmen David Warner and Steve Smith "try and take as much heat as they can and keep the younger guys out of the spotlight." "Think Steve and Dave have ticked off pretty much every box since coming back and this is just another one of those; don't think it will faze them one bit," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Hazlewood as saying.

"They probably play better when it's like this, probably try and take as much heat as they can and keep the younger guys out of the spotlight. It's nothing we haven't experienced before; it's quite a long time ago now and a lot of different players from that Test team," he added. Warner, Smith and Cameron Bancroft were involved in the ball-tampering scandal which took place in 2018 during the Cape Town Test. After the incident, Warner and Smith were handed a one-year ban while Bancroft was banned for nine months.

Australia are scheduled to tour South Africa for three T20Is and as many ODIs. The first T20I between South Africa and Australia will be played on February 21. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Apple to reopen some stores in Beijing on Feb. 14 - website

Apple will reopen some stores in Beijing from Feb. 14 with reduced opening hours, it said on its website, while many of its other stores in mainland China will remain shut as the country continues to battle a coronavirus outbreak.The iPhone...

‘Give up Subsidy’ of India among top 9 Energy Policy Lighthouses of World

Give up Subsidy campaign along with its subsidiary schemes for ensuring cooking fuel access in India has been recognized among the top nine policies of the world in the area of the energy transition by the World Economic Forum WEF. In a rec...

Japan woman with coronavirus dies as cruise ship cases soar

Japan on Thursday reported the first death of a person infected with novel coronavirus, as the number of cases on a quarantined cruise ship offshore soared over 200. The woman in her 80s was tested for the virus after being hospitalized and...

UPDATE 1-South African state airline SA Express under bankruptcy protection

South African state airline SA Express is under a form of bankruptcy protection known as business rescue, a spokeswoman for the airline said on Thursday.Her comments come after SA Express lost a court battle with a contractor, logistics fir...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020