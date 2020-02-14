Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-China coach lauds team's bravery amid coronavirus chaos

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Sydney
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 07:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 07:47 IST
Soccer-China coach lauds team's bravery amid coronavirus chaos
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The coach of the Chinese women's soccer team has praised the "strong hearts" of his players after they emerged undefeated from an Olympic qualifying tournament in Australia despite their preparations being thrown into chaos by the coronavirus. The flu-like virus emerged in Wuhan, Hubei province, in December and has killed more than 1,300 people.

After the qualifying tournament was moved from Wuhan to Sydney due to the outbreak the entire China camp was confined to a Brisbane hotel and unable to train for a near two-week quarantine period after arriving in Australia. However, the shrugged off the disruptions to beat Thailand and Taiwan before holding Australia's well-drilled "Matildas" to a 1-1 draw on Thursday.

A stoppage time strike by Australia midfielder Emily van Egmond dashed China's hopes of topping Group B, and they will have to take on South Korea in a two-leg playoff to qualify for the Tokyo Games rather than meet lower-ranked Vietnam. China's coach Jia Xiuquan was nonetheless full of praise for his players and how they had responded to the challenges.

"The performance of these games proves that the team members have strong hearts," he told Chinese media. "They are a new generation of Chinese women's football. Every one of them wants to show their ability, especially during times of difficulty.

"Chinese women's football has always had a good tradition and style ... I am very happy they (showed) that." Australia finished top of Group B and play Vietnam in the first leg of their playoff in Newcastle on March 6, before the return clash five days later.

China travel to South Korea for the first leg on March 6 with the return leg on March 11. With Chinese authorities still battling to contain the spread of the coronavirus, however, staging the return leg in China may also be problematic.

The Asian Football Confederation was unable to provide immediate comment on the match's scheduling. A slew of sporting events in China have been affected by the virus, including Formula One's Chinese Grand Prix, which was scheduled for April in Shanghai but has been postponed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

AI for Social Good: Google supports six research projects across Asia

India-UK army exercise AJEYA WARRIOR-2020 commences

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

MLB notebook: Astros’ Altuve, Bregman apologize

Two of the Houston Astros top hitters, third baseman Alex Bregman and second baseman Jose Altuve, issued apologies for their role in a sign-stealing plot that led to the dismissal of manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow. I have ...

Sabres upend Blue Jackets in OT behind Olofsson’s 2 goals

Victor Olofssons second goal of the game came with 216 left in overtime, and the Buffalo Sabres handed the visiting Columbus Blue Jackets a third straight loss, 4-3, on Thursday night. Back from missing 15 games with a lower-body injury, Ol...

India won't forget sacrifice of Pulwama attack bravehearts, says Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday paid his tribute to CRPF personnel, who lost their lives in Jammu and Kashmirs Pulwama on February 14 last year, when their convoy was targeted by a suicide bomber of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad ...

J-K Police organise awareness programme against drug abuse in Poonch

In a drive against drugs, Jammu and Kashmirs Poonch District Police organised drug awareness programme and seminars in a government school in the district. The district police on Thursday said they have selected some schools in Poonch to ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020