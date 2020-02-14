Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former England defender Watson has brain illness

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 22:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 22:09 IST
Former England defender Watson has brain illness

London, Feb 14 (AFP) Former England defensive stalwart Dave Watson is suffering from a degenerative brain disease probably brought on by repeatedly heading the ball, his wife revealed on Friday. Penny Watson said in a statement released to the PA news agency that her 73-year-old husband's consultant thinks it is "in all probability Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy" -- a disease determined as the cause of former West Brom striker Jeff Astle's death in 2002.

She says the 65-times capped Watson -- a member of the Sunderland side that stunned favourites Leeds United in the 1973 FA Cup final -- contracted the illness probably as a result of one of his great strengths as a player, namely heading the ball. "His consultant has concluded that the condition Dave is now living with is in all probability Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) -- most likely caused by Dave's many head injuries, including severe concussions, and repeated heading of the ball," Penny said.

"Dave has good days and bad days. He endeavours to continue to live and enjoy a normal life, as best as possible, however almost every day we are confronted with a new challenge." "Even though things have not ended up as we both planned, Dave does not regret pursuing his passion, doing what he loved -- playing football."

Should the diagnosis on Watson, who went on to win the 1976 League Cup with Manchester City and also had spells with amongst others German side Werder Bremen and Southampton, be confirmed it will add further ammunition for those who are arguing for heading to be restricted. There have been reports that Under-21s in Scotland could be banned from heading the ball in training due to links between football and dementia.

The United States has had a similar ban in place since 2015 but Scotland would become the first European country to impose such a restriction. The decision follows the release of a report by the University of Glasgow last October that asserted that former footballers were three-and-a-half times more likely to die from a degenerative brain disease than the general population. (AFP)

ATK ATK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

Show respect to Smith and Warner: CSA tells South African fans as Australia arrive

Cricket South Africas interim chief executive Jacques Faul has requested South African fans to respect Steve Smith and David Warner as the Australians return to the country for the first time since the ball-tampering scandal. I would plead ...

WRAPUP 8-Beijing to quarantine all arrivals as economic life struggles to pick up

The Chinese capital Beijing on Friday imposed a 14-day self-quarantine on people returning to the city from holidays to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, and threatened to punish those who failed to comply.It was not immediately cl...

Norman set for fresh start after release from Redskins

Cornerback Josh Norman said his four-year stint with the Washington Redskins has come to an end. Norman told NBC Sports Washington on Friday that new Redskins coach Ron Rivera called him earlier in the day to inform him of his impending rel...

Syrian chopper downed in NW Syria, killing crew

Damascus, Feb 14 AFP A Syrian military helicopter was shot down over the last major rebel bastion in northwest Syria on Friday, killing its entire crew, state media said, in the second such incident this week. The attack in a region where T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020