Left Menu
Development News Edition

Arteta eager to see Arsenal reap benefit of Dubai break

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 22:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 22:11 IST
Arteta eager to see Arsenal reap benefit of Dubai break

London, Feb 14 (AFP) Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is confident the club's "mini pre-season" in Dubai will help them cope with a hectic schedule following the Premier League's new mid-season break. The Gunners return to action against Newcastle United on Sunday, the first in a run of games encompassing the Premier League, Europa League and the FA Cup between now and the start of March.

"We came here to work, it was like a mini pre-season," said the former Arsenal midfielder. "I wanted to use it to work on our principles and our styles of play, and as well as how we live together."

Arsenal going into Sunday's match 10th, with Spanish boss Arteta having only claimed three victories for the London club since replacing Unai Emery on December 20. They have drawn their last four Premier League matches, with their last league win coming against Manchester United on New Years Day.

Arsenal are currently 10 points adrift of the Champions League places but Arteta said his aim was to get the Gunners back among European football's elite clubs. "I want to go game by game," he said. "At the moment we are far from it, but there are a lot of games to play." (AFP) ATK

ATK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

Show respect to Smith and Warner: CSA tells South African fans as Australia arrive

Cricket South Africas interim chief executive Jacques Faul has requested South African fans to respect Steve Smith and David Warner as the Australians return to the country for the first time since the ball-tampering scandal. I would plead ...

WRAPUP 8-Beijing to quarantine all arrivals as economic life struggles to pick up

The Chinese capital Beijing on Friday imposed a 14-day self-quarantine on people returning to the city from holidays to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, and threatened to punish those who failed to comply.It was not immediately cl...

Norman set for fresh start after release from Redskins

Cornerback Josh Norman said his four-year stint with the Washington Redskins has come to an end. Norman told NBC Sports Washington on Friday that new Redskins coach Ron Rivera called him earlier in the day to inform him of his impending rel...

Syrian chopper downed in NW Syria, killing crew

Damascus, Feb 14 AFP A Syrian military helicopter was shot down over the last major rebel bastion in northwest Syria on Friday, killing its entire crew, state media said, in the second such incident this week. The attack in a region where T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020