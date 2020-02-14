Muskan, Ragini, Anuradha to represent India in Asia Cup Stage 1 archery tournament

Archers Muskan Kirar, Ragini Marco, and Anuradha Ahirwar will represent India in the upcoming 2020 Asia World Cup Stage I World Ranking Tournament. The archery tournament will be held from March 8 to 15 in Bangkok, Thailand.

The-16-year-old Anuradha is the youngest player to be selected for the Indian Archery Team. All three archers have been trained at Madhya Pradesh State Archery Academy, Jabalpur, under the guidance of Richpal Singh Salaria, who is the chief coach of the Academy.

Muskan won a gold, a silver, and a bronze medals in 2019 Asia Cup champion and a gold and a bronze in 2018 edition of the tournament. While Ragini clinched a gold medal in the mixed team event in the 2019 Junior World Championships.

Madhya Pradesh Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Jitu Patwari and Director Sports Sl Thousen have congratulated the archers on their achievement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

