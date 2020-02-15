Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tokyo holds Olympic torch rehearsal as spectre of virus looms

  • PTI
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 15-02-2020 13:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-02-2020 13:15 IST
Tokyo holds Olympic torch rehearsal as spectre of virus looms
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Tokyo Olympic organizers held a dummy run for the torch relay Saturday as fears over the coronavirus epidemic continue to cast a dark shadow over preparations for this summer's Games. A quartet of runners carried unlit torches for some 200 metres each as organisers meticulously went over the fine details before the Olympic flame arrives in Japan to wind its way around the country from March 26 to July 24, when the Games begin.

Watched by security and police, the torch-bearers, sporting the official white Olympic uniform with diagonal red stripe, passed a fake flame to one another followed by onlookers, local residents and city officials as traffic was diverted for the event. "It's thrilling to think this will take place across Japan over 121 days," said actress Satomi Ishihara, who ran the third leg of the relay rehearsal.

"I'm sure it will leave behind a lot of good memories." However, concerns over the fast-spreading coronavirus -- which has killed more than 1,500 people and infected over 66,000 in China -- have triggered calls for Tokyo organizers to reveal whether they have contingency plans, despite their assertions the Olympics will go ahead as planned. Japan, which registered its first fatality from the disease on Thursday, is one of the worst-hit countries outside of mainland China with at least 30 cases in the country and more than 200 positive tests aboard a quarantined on a cruise ship floating off Yokohama since last week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Singapore reports biggest daily jump in coronavirus cases - local media

Wentworth Season 8 finally gets official release date in April 2020, Know more in details

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

U-19 World Cup star Jaiswal reveals reason behind his success in South Africa

Player of the U-19 World Cup, Yashasvi Jaiswal, says practicing on astro-turf pitches before the tournament helped him excel on the bouncy tracks in South Africa. Jaiswal was also the highest run-getter in the tournament with 400 runs in si...

Pak Foreign Office summons Indian diplomat over LoC firing

Pakistan Foreign Office on Saturday summoned a senior Indian diplomat to lodge a protest over Indias retaliation to ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the Line of Control LoC a day before. In a statement, the Pakistan Foreign Office cla...

'Insatiable' cancelled after two seasons on Netflix

Netflix has decided to pull the plug on its controversial dark comedy series Insatiable. The show, created by Lauren Gussis and featuring Debby Ryan in the lead, has been cancelled by the streamer after just two seasons, reported Variety.Th...

Pak's action against terrorism just an eyewash ahead of FATF meet, say experts

The sentence to Jamaat-ud-Dawah JuD chief Hafiz Muhammad Saeed days ahead of a key meeting of the Financial Action Task Force FATF in Paris is just an eyewash to delude the international community, say defence experts in New Delhi on Saturd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020