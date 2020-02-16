2020 Tokyo Olympics 'on track' despite coronavirus outbreak

The upcoming global event, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, is 'on track', despite coronavirus outbreak in Asia, an official confirmed. The virus has infected more than 64,000 people worldwide, ever since originating in China's Wuhan.

"The current advice from the World Health Organization (WHO) states that there's no case for any contingency plans of canceling the Games or moving the Games," CNN quoted International Olympic Committee (IOC) member John Coates as saying. "We continue to monitor particularly the Chinese that will be coming here. The Chinese team are mostly out of China now -- the athletes and officials for training and qualifying events. If they are planning to come, I don't see a problem with them coming from another country other than China," he added.

Tokyo Olympics are slated to begin from July 24. Ahead of the tournament, many sporting events in Asia have been affected by the virus outbreak. Recently, the Chinese Grand Pix which was slated to take place on April 19, was postponed.

Hong Kong and Singapore Sevens rugby events have also been postponed to October this year. Earlier this week, Tokyo 2020 president Yoshiro Mori had said that the cancellation or postponement of the Olympics "had not been considered" as an option. (ANI)

