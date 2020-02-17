Left Menu
Development News Edition

Barcelona Spain Masters: Saina, Srikanth chase Olympic berth

  • PTI
  • |
  • Barcelona
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 18:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 18:07 IST
Barcelona Spain Masters: Saina, Srikanth chase Olympic berth
Image Credit: Flickr

Seasoned Indian shuttlers Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth will look to keep their Olympic hopes alive when they compete at the USD 170,000 Barcelona Spain Masters starting here on Tuesday. The Indian duo has been inconsistent in 2019 and didn't enjoy a good start to the new year.

While Saina has crossed the first round in only one of the three events in 2020, Srikanth has lost in the opening round in all three tournaments that he has played so far this year. Saina and Srikanth are currently ranked 18th and 15th respectively while being placed 22nd and 26th in the 'Race to Tokyo' rankings, which takes into consideration only the points accumulated from the tournaments played in the last one year.

According to the BWF Olympic qualification rules, only two players from each singles category can qualify if their ranking is within the top-16 by April end.

Among the Indians, world champion P V Sindhu and B Sai Praneeth and men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have almost secured their berths for the Tokyo Games. With the Olympic qualification cut-off date ending in April, there are only seven tournaments, including the Barcelona Spain Masters, left in the calendar and the Indian duo will have to produce consistent performances to earn a ticket to Tokyo.

London bronze medallist Saina, who is looking to make her fourth Olympics, will begin her campaign here against Germany's Yvonne Li. The former world no.1 is likely to face Denmark's Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt and third-seeded Thai Busanan Ongbamrungphan on her way to the quarters provided she wins her rounds.

Third seed Srikanth, on the other hand, will face fellow Indian Subhankar Dey, the 2018 SaarLorLux Open champion who notched up a morale-boosting win over world no. 20 Indonesian Shesar Hiren Rhustavito in the Asia Team Championships on Saturday. Srikanth, who was also a part of the team in Manila, won two of his singles matches and lost one last week and he would hope to go deep in the draw in the tournament.

Among others, world no.25 Parupalli Kashyap will meet Brazil's Ygor Coelho, while H S Prannoy will face veteran Malaysian Daren Liew in the opening round. Sourabh Verma, who is ranked 21st in the Race to Tokyo rankings, will square off against Israel's Misha Zilberman, while Sameer will be up against B Sai Praneeth.

Praneeth, who is almost assured of an Olympic berth, had retired after pulling his hamstring during the Indian men's team's semifinal clash against Indonesia on Saturday. In doubles, the women's pairing of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy will face the Chinese pair of Chen Lu and Xu Ya, while the men's combination of Pranaav Jerry Chopra and Krishna Prasad Garaga will cross swords with England's Ben Lane and Sean Vendy.

The mixed doubles pair of Pranaav and Sikki will lock horns with Mathias Christiansen and Alexandra Boje.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

Airtel, Voda Idea, Tata Tele likely to pay AGR dues on Monday: DoT sources

Tata Steel capex likely to touch 9,000cr in FY20

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan, China skip 13th COP CMS hosted by India

Gandhinagar Gujarat India, Feb 17 Pakistan was absent on the opening day of the 13th Conference of the Parties to the Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals COP13 CMS hosted by India in Gujarat. Pakistan has rat...

US News Roundup: Biden criticizes Sanders for supporters' online attacks; Amie Harwick found dead and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.Trump kicks off Daytona 500 race with limo loop, Air Force One flybyPresident Donald Trump took a loop around the Daytona 500 racetrack on Sunday in his presidential limousine, drawi...

China mulls postponing annual Parliament session amid coronavirus spread

In an unprecedented move, China is considering an to postpone its annual Parliament session next month during which the ruling Communist Party showcases its political clout, as the country grapples with the coronavirus outbreak that has cla...

Hope they are hanged this time: Nirbhaya's mother

Nirbhayas parents on Monday expressed hope that the four convicts in their daughters rape-and-murder case would finally be hanged on March 3, the latest execution date fixed by a court after two earlier death warrants were stayed. We hope t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020