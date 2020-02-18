Left Menu
Development News Edition

NZ's conservative approach against Bumrah will soon be adopted by other teams: Bond

  • PTI
  • |
  • Wellington
  • |
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 15:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 15:08 IST
NZ's conservative approach against Bumrah will soon be adopted by other teams: Bond

New Zealand's conservative approach against Jasprit Bumrah could become a template for other teams as they look to tackle the Indian pace ace who recently endured a rare wicket-less outing in an ODI series, reckons former fast bowler Shane Bond. The premier bowler copped criticism for his lean run during the three ODIs against New Zealand and Bond put that down to expectations.

"That's the nature of expectations when you got a bowler of Jasprit's quality," Bond, the fastest New Zealand bowler during his time, told PTI in an exclusive interview. "I thought New Zealand played him well and identified him as a risk. They have played him conservatively and obviously there was some inexperience around (Navdeep Saini and Shardul Thakur)," he said.

"All teams will now identify him as a risk and attack others. So that's where the bowling group and what they do (as a group) is massive. It is not an easy place to bowl as wickets are flat." But Bond felt Bumrah's bowling wasn't all that bad during the series, which India lost 0-3.

"At the end of the day, all you can do is try and bowl well. He bowled reasonably well but sometimes you don't get wickets," Bond said. Bond, who has spent considerable amount of time with Bumrah as the Mumbai Indians bowling coach in the IPL, nonetheless expects India's premier strike bowler to have a "massive impact" on the two-Test series starting Friday.

"When you come back from a lay-off, it's always hard to get into the groove. Just that he hadn't had a lot of game before the series and conditions are a bit foreign," said Bond. "Although New Zealand played him well in limited overs, Jasprit will have a massive impact on the Test series. I have no doubt about that," added the bowler, whose promising career was cut short by numerous injuries.

"It always takes time to get back to top form because there is no substitute of game time. So it's good for Jasprit that he is leading into Test matches with some short form cricket," said Bond, who played 18 Tests, 82 ODIs and 20 T20 Internationals. New Zealand are always tough to beat in their own den and Bond expects Kane Williamson to opt for a five-pronged pace attack.

"The biggest thing about New Zealand wicket is that it doesn't spin. Whoever wins the toss bowls because most movement in the pitch is in the first day. If New Zealand wins toss, they will bowl. "I won't be surprised if New Zealand don't play a spinner. Personally, I wouldn't have played a spinner as they will just have a holding role."

Bond believes that someone like Colin de Grandhomme will have a big role on the first day of a Basin Reserve wicket if New Zealand happens to bowl first. "New Zealand could go in with five fast bowlers in Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Kyle Jamieson and De Grandhomme.

"The wickets later on become so flat that New Zealand are really hard to beat here. I don't think it’s going to be any different," he said. Like the Indians, even Bond believes that Neil Wagner can create problems for the visitors with his short stuffs.

"Neil comes in one change with short ball part coming later on. In these home conditions, Wagner is special as you don't face this kind of bowler too often. Whenever he comes in and bowls those (bouncer) stuff, it will be challenging for India," he observed. Also Basin Reserve in Wellington and the Hagley Oval in Christchurch are different grounds, with bigger dimensions.

"Two grounds that they are playing are much bigger grounds (Basin Reserve and Hagley Oval), big outfields and big boundaries which makes Wagner even more effective," he explained. "Look no doubt they will challenge India with short ball and they might have couple of options to do that," he said, indicating that (Kyle) Jamieson looks good for a Test debut" he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

India becomes first country which makes Haj process 100 percent digital: Naqvi

ICICI Bank raises Rs 945 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Madras HC sets aside election of AICF office-bearers

The Madras High Court on Tuesday set aside the election of five office-bearers of the All India Chess Federation AICF and asked the Returning Officer RO to convene a Special General Body Meeting for the conduct of fresh elections. A Divisio...

Oppn dubs UP budget 'directionless', 'betrayal' of all sections of people

Describing the budget presented by the Uttar Pradesh government as directionless and a betrayal of all sections of people, opposition parties on Tuesday said it offered nothing concrete and failed to explain how the state will become a tril...

Goa CM welcomes renaming of IDSA after late Parrikar

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday welcomed the Centres decision to rename the Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses IDSA, a government think tank, after late defence minister and Goas son of soil Manohar Parrikar. The Central...

ResellerClub Turns 14, Celebrates With Big Birthday Bash Sale on Web Hosting and Servers

MUMBAI, Feb. 18, 2020 PRNewswire -- ResellerClub, an Endurance International Group company and a provider of web hosting, domains and other web presence products completes its 14th year in the industry. To celebrate this milestone, the bra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020