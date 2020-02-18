Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump pardons ex-49ers owner DeBartolo

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 22:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 22:41 IST
Trump pardons ex-49ers owner DeBartolo

President Donald Trump pardoned former San Francisco 49ers owner Eddie DeBartolo Jr. for a federal bribery conviction related to an attempt to secure a Louisiana casino license. With several former players at the White House on Tuesday for the announcement, including Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice, DeBartolo Jr. was granted clemency for his 1998 felony conviction.

"I take my hat off to Donald Trump for what he did," Rice said at a press briefing. DeBartolo is best known for helping building the 49ers along with head coach Bill Walsh in the 1980s and early 1990s. DeBartolo was voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016.

President Trump, per the White House, signed an executive order granting clemency for DeBartolo. DeBartolo entered a guilty plea for failing to report a felony in the corruption case that sent former Louisiana governor Edwin Edwards to prison for eight years.

DeBartolo avoided jail time, but the NFL forced a transfer of ownership of the team. DeBartolo shifted controlling interests to his sister, Denise DeBartolo York, and the family is still running the 49ers with Jed York as the face of the franchise. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

Quality education must be implemented and adequately financed: UN GA President

Amid coronavirus threat, Tamil Language Festival in Singapore postponed until further notice

Delhi air quality remains 'very poor' for second consecutive day

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 9-China sees fall in coronavirus deaths, WHO urges caution, Apple and markets take hit

China reported its fewest new coronavirus infections since January on Tuesday and its lowest daily death toll for a week, but the World Health Organization said data suggesting the epidemic had slowed should still be viewed with caution. Th...

Turkey issues detention request for businessman Kavala acquitted earlier on Tuesday

Istanbul prosecutors office demanded the detention of Turkish businessman Osman Kavala who was acquitted earlier on Tuesday, for an investigation into a failed coup in 2016, a court document was seen by Reuters showed.A Turkish court on Tue...

KMC elections likely to be held in mid April: Official sources

The elections to the Kolkata Municipal Corporation and 107 other civic bodies of West Bengal are likely to be held in mid April, official sources said. The state government is keen on holding the elections between April 12-26, they said.The...

WRAPUP 9-China sees fall in coronavirus deaths, WHO urges caution, Apple and markets take hit

China reported its fewest new coronavirus infections since January on Tuesday and its lowest daily death toll for a week, but the World Health Organization said data suggesting the epidemic had slowed should still be viewed with caution. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020