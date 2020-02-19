If we had to share number one spot with any team, it will New Zealand: Kohli

Impressed by the good-natured New Zealand cricketers, Indian captain Virat Kohli says if his side were to share the number one ICC Test spot with any team, it will be the Black Caps. The Indian batting mainstay shares cordial relations with his Kiwi counterpart Kane Williamson and often expressed his admiration for him.

"We just heard a few words about mutual admiration and respect between the countries and I couldn't agree more. I think if we had to share our number one spot with any other team it will be New Zealand," Kohli said. Kohli was speaking on the sidelines of a visit to the Indian High Commission here ahead of their upcoming Test series against New Zealand.

"In all our tours, coming to the Indian High Commission is always a very special evening because we get to spend time not only with a lot of people from India but also from the country that we are in," Kohli said in a video tweeted by the BCCI. Kohli and Williamson had not played in the third ODI between the two teams earlier in the month and a video of them chatting on the boundary line had gone viral.

"(We) have reached the stage where every team want to beat us and New Zealand won't be any different. But the difference is that there won't be any spite in it. That is one reason why I can sit with Kane on the boundary line and have a conversation mid-game about life and not cricket," Kohli said.

