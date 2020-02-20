Sports News Roundup: Tsitsipas shines in Marseille opener; Beilein resigns as Cavs coach and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Newman released from hospital following Daytona 500 crash

Driver Ryan Newman was released from the hospital on Wednesday, two days after a spectacular crash during the last lap of the Daytona 500 saw him carted off the track with injuries. According to his Roush Fenway Racing team, the 42-year-old Newman has been in good spirits since the crash which saw his vehicle career into a wall and flips into the air before being hit by another car on the driver's side.

NFL notebook: Playoff expansion reportedly planned

The NFL is expected to add two playoff teams and reduce the number of teams getting a playoff bye in the next collective bargaining agreement, and that agreement could be completed within a week, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Wednesday night. According to the report, league sources indicated to ESPN the proposal would have seven teams from each conference qualify for the playoffs, up from six. Only one team from each conference would receive a bye in the wild-card round, down from two teams.

ATP roundup: Tsitsipas shines in Marseille opener

Sixth-ranked Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas ousted Sweden's Mikael Ymer in straight sets Wednesday to win his opening match at the Open 13 Provence in Marseille, France. Tsitsipas, the No. 2 seed and defending champion, needed just 72 minutes to finish off a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Ymer. He had six aces and won 88 percent of his first-serve points (21/24); Tsitsipas has won 10 straight sets at the event since sweeping through his four matches in Marseille last year.

MLBPA says it didn't obstruct Astros probe

The Major League Baseball Players Association disputed commissioner Rob Manfred on Tuesday evening, saying it did not resist the league's efforts during the MLB's investigation of the Houston Astros' 2017 electronic sign-stealing. "Any suggestion that the Association failed to cooperate with the Commissioner's investigation, obstructed the investigation, or otherwise took positions which led to a stalemate in the investigation is completely untrue," the union said in a statement.

NBA notebook: Beilein resigns as Cavs coach

John Beilein formally resigned as coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday after multiple days of speculation that he wouldn't be leading the team when play commenced after the All-Star break. The Cavaliers said Beilein will be reassigned to a different role within the organization.

Astros cheating scandal may be good news for MLB, experts say

The Houston Astros' cheating scandal may be hanging over Major League Baseball like a dark cloud but the sign-stealing scheme could actually boost interest in the game rather than turn fans away, experts said on Wednesday. With the 2020 regular season just around the corner, the sense of optimism that usually surrounds Spring Training has been missing as disgruntled players add their voices to the daily chores of Astros condemnation.

Top 25 roundup: Unranked NC State steamrolls No. 6 Duke

Markell Johnson racked up 28 points and Devon Daniels scored 25 as NC State ripped through No. 6 Duke in an 88-66 upset Wednesday night at Raleigh, N.C. The Wolfpack (17-9, 8-7 ACC) withstood a second-half threat from Duke and then pulled away, picking up a much-needed quality victory to enhance their NCAA Tournament aspirations.

NHL roundup: Bruins top Oilers on Pastrnak's overtime goal

David Pastrnak scored on a breakaway at 1:14 of overtime as the Boston Bruins defeated the host Edmonton Oilers 2-1 Wednesday night in a matchup of division leaders. Pastrnak took a long lead pass from David Krejci and beat Edmonton goaltender Mike Smith. It was Pastrnak's 43rd goal of the season, tying him for the NHL lead with Toronto's Auston Matthews.

MLB notebook: Cubs' Bryant to lead off in 2020

The Chicago Cubs want to get third baseman Kris Bryant as many at-bats as possible by using him in the leadoff spot this season. "When you talk about putting the best players in baseball at the top of the order, that's our best player, and I want to put him at the top," new Cubs manager David Ross told reporters Wednesday. "He's on board. I'm on board. It's something I've been thinking about long and hard, and I'm excited about it. ... I'm super excited about it."

London can host 2020 Games if moved over coronavirus: mayor candidate

London would be ready to host the 2020 Olympics if the outbreak of the coronavirus forced the Games to be moved from Tokyo, Shaun Bailey, the Conservative candidate for mayor of the British capital, has said. The flu-like virus, which has killed more than 2,000 people in China and infected over 74,000 globally, has had a major impact on the sporting calendar in Asia with a host of events being canceled and postponed.

