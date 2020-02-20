Rugby-Wales team to face France in Six Nations

Wales coach Wayne Pivac has named the following team to face France in their Six Nations clash in Cardiff on Saturday.

15-Leigh Halfpenny, 14-George North, 13-Nick Tompkins, 12-Hadleigh Parkes, 11-Josh Adams, 10-Dan Biggar, 9-Gareth Davies, 8-Taulupe Faletau, 7-Justin Tipuric, 6-Ross Moriarty, 5-Alun Wyn Jones (captain), 4-Jake Ball, 3-Dillon Lewis, 2-Ken Owens, 1-Wyn Jones.

Replacements: 16-Ryan Elias, 17-Rob Evans, 18-Leon Brown, 19-Will Rowlands, 20-Aaron Wainwright, 21-Tomos Williams, 22-Jarrod Evans, 23-Johnny McNicholl. (Reporting By Nick Said; Editing by Toby Chopra)

