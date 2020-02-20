Soccer-Bulgaria winger Despodov to miss Euro 2020 playoff

Bulgaria winger Kiril Despodov is set to have ankle surgery next week and will miss the Euro 2020 qualifying playoff semi-final against Hungary on March 26. "The surgery will be in Innsbruck on Tuesday," said Despodov, who joined Serie A side Cagliari last year but was loaned to Austria's Sturm Graz for the 2019-20 season. "According to the doctors, I'll be sidelined for up to eight weeks."

The 23-year-old Despodov was voted Bulgarian Footballer of the Year in 2018. Iceland face Romania in the other Path A playoff semi-final. The winner of Bulgaria-Hungary match will host the final on March 31.

If the path is won by Bulgaria, Hungary or Iceland, the winners will enter Euro 2020's Group F alongside Germany, France and Portugal. If Romania win the path, they will go into Group C alongside Netherlands, Ukraine and Austria.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.