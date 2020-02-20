Reports: Vikings DE Griffen to become free agent

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen will opt out of his contract and become a free agent, multiple outlets reported Thursday. The four-time Pro Bowl selection has three years remaining on his deal (2020-22), but he reached two statistical targets in 2019 that triggered his potential exit.

According to ESPN, Griffen needed to register six or more sacks and play 57 percent or more of the Vikings' snaps. He had eight sacks and played 77.6 percent of the snaps, starting 15 games and tallying 41 tackles and one interception. Griffen's departure would give Minnesota about $13 million in cap room with $800,000 in dead money, per the reports.

Griffen, 32, has played his entire 10-year NFL career with the Vikings. He has 353 tackles, 74.5 sacks, 10 forced fumbles and two interceptions in 147 games (88 starts).

