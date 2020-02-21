Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia is focused on winning games in South Africa, says David Warner

Ahead of the T20I series against South Africa, Australia top-order batsman David Warner said the team's focus is to try and win as many games as possible.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Johannesburg
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 12:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 12:26 IST
Australia is focused on winning games in South Africa, says David Warner
Australia opening batsman David Warner. Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the T20I series against South Africa, Australia top-order batsman David Warner said the team's focus is to try and win as many games as possible. "For us, our focus is moving forward and trying to get the wins on the board and send a message to everyone that the World Cup is in our backyard and we want to be a team to be beaten," International Cricket Council (ICC) quoted Warner as saying.

Australia has not played a T20 international since November 2019 and this is the side's first tour back to South Africa since the ball-tampering scandal in 2018. In 2018, Warner, Steve Smith, and Cameron Bancroft were involved in ball-tampering in the Cape Town Test and as a result, the trio was suspended by Cricket Australia for one year.

"It's one-day cricket and Twenty20 cricket, and you don't really have much time over the short period of time to get underneath each other's skin or anything like that," Warner said. "It's been incredible how much support we've had from people in the public. I just played golf and they went over and above to make us feel more welcome. It's actually a great feeling," he added.

Warner scored 128*, 15, and 3 in the last three-match ODI series against India in January. He also won the Allan Border Medal in the 2020 Australian Cricket Awards. He secured his third (2016, 2017, 2019) Allan Border Medal. The 33-year-old dominated the ICC World Cup with 647 runs including a highest score of 166 at an average of 71.88, including three centuries.

He then rebounded from a challenging Ashes series to dominate at home in the T20I series against Sri Lanka and Pakistan, the Test series against Pakistan - which included his memorable innings of 335 not out in Adelaide - and the Test series against New Zealand. South Africa will take on Australia in three T20Is and as many ODIs. The first T20I will be played at Wanderers Stadium later in the day. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HDFC Bank SME book doubles to Rs 1.48 lakh cr in under 3 years

Two employees test positive for H1N1 virus, Bengaluru, 2 other offices closed temporarily: SAP India

Prayaan Capital Raises Seed Funding From Accion Venture Lab to Support Digitization and Credit Access for India's MSMEs

World Bank presents guide for road safety opportunities, challenges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 5-Coronavirus on G20 agenda as China reports uptick in cases

China reported an uptick in new cases of coronavirus on Friday, boosted by more than 200 people testing positive for the disease in two prisons outside of Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak. As international authorities tried to ...

Delhi should be included in Finance Commission: Manish Sisodia

Delhi Finance Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said that Delhi should be included in the Finance Commission so that it gets its share of central taxes. The comments came soon after his meeting with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman...

Barnes scores 32 as Kings hold off Grizzlies

Harrison Barnes scored a season-high 32 points and shot 7-for-11 from 3-point range Thursday night to help lead the Sacramento Kings to a 129-125 victory over the visiting Memphis Grizzlies. I was just trying to let it fly, Barnes said. Tha...

Shaheen Bagh protest: Road connecting Noida to Faridabad opens briefly after 69 days

The road connecting Faridabad to Noida which was blocked for the last 69 days due to the ongoing protests at Shaheen Bagh was re-opened briefly on Friday morning. The development came after the intervention by mediators appointed by the Sup...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020