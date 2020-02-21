Left Menu
Development News Edition

BCB wants Kohli for Mujibur Rahman Centenary games, BCCI considering request

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 18:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 18:57 IST
BCB wants Kohli for Mujibur Rahman Centenary games, BCCI considering request

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) wants India captain Virat Kohli to be part of the two T20 Internationals, scheduled in Dhaka between March 18 to 22, to celebrate the birth centenary of country's founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The BCCI is considering BCB's request.

The Asia XI and World XI teams are yet to be confirmed for the two games but BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury said that the matches will be held in the March 18-22 window. "We are still working on the scheduling and the players' availability for the games and will make the announcement soon. What I can say is that the games will be played between March 18-22 and we are in constant touch with the BCCI over the availability of the Indian players," Chowdhury told PTI without referring Kohli's name.

Asked about the Indian players' availability for the matches, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, who was at the Board headquarters in Mumbai on Friday, said: "We have not yet finalised the names. We can send four to five players." However, a BCCI official revealed that the issue was discussed in the Apex Council meeting on Sunday with BCB wanting Kohli to play in the matches.

"BCB wants Kohli to play in the matches and it is understandable considering he is the best player in the world. Also, they want all India regulars for the game. "Since there is a plan that the series will be extended to Ahmedabad, where the third game is proposed at the renovated stadium, the Board is considering BCB's request," the official said.

Considering the hectic schedule of the Indian team, it remains to be seen if Kohli makes him available for the games in Dhaka. The team is currently in the middle of a full tour of New Zealand which ends on March 4. A week later, India will host a three-match ODI series against South Africa beginning March 12 in Dharamsala. The second game will be played in Lucknow on March 15 and third in Kolkata on March 18. The IPL also starts on March 29.

If the first T20 in Dhaka is held on March 18, then Kohli can't play that game as he will be on national duty. According to a BCB source, the most likely dates for the Mujibur Rahman Centenary series will be March 21 and 22.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HDFC Bank SME book doubles to Rs 1.48 lakh cr in under 3 years

Two employees test positive for H1N1 virus, Bengaluru, 2 other offices closed temporarily: SAP India

Prayaan Capital Raises Seed Funding From Accion Venture Lab to Support Digitization and Credit Access for India's MSMEs

Blade Nzimande welcomes decision on new university for innovation

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

AAP rules out any alliance for upcoming BMC polls

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Friday said that the AAP would contest the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC elections on its own.As far as I know, the Municipal Corporation elections are fought alone, which is also a better op...

Zelensky vows to help Ukrainian woman stranded with dog in Wuhan

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has promised to extricate a young woman who refused to board an evacuation flight out of virus-hit China without her small dog. Anastasiya Zinchenko, a 22-year-old model, was due to fly out Thursday wi...

Railways to launch Delhi-Doon Tejas Express

The Railway Ministry has agreed to launch a Tejas Express train equipped with modern onboard facilities between Delhi and Dehradun via Haridwar. An agreement in principle to start a Tejas Express train between Delhi-Haridwar-Dehradun has be...

ED files charge sheet against corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar

Corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar diverted Rs 90.72 crore received from French aerospace company Airbus SAS and UK-based arms manufacturer MBDA for non-mandated purposes by booking bogus expenditures in his NGOs books of account through forg...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020