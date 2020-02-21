Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sonam faces defeat in semi-final of Asian Wrestling Championships

Grappler Sonam on Friday lost her semi-final match in the 62 kg category in the ongoing Asian Wrestling Championships.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 21:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 21:06 IST
Sonam faces defeat in semi-final of Asian Wrestling Championships
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Grappler Sonam on Friday lost her semi-final match in the 62 kg category in the ongoing Asian Wrestling Championships. Sonam lost to Kyrgyzstan's Aisuluu Tynybekova 11-0. With this defeat, Sonam failed to win a bronze for India.

Earlier in the day, Vinesh Phogat and Anshu Malik won a bronze medal after winning their respective matches in the Asian Wrestling Championships. Anshu Malik defeated Uzbekistan's Sevara Eshmuratova in the 57kg category while Vinesh Phogat triumphed over Vietnam's Thi Ly Kieu in the 53kg freestyle category.

Sakshi Malik was assured of a silver medal in the ongoing Asian Wrestling Championships as she won her semi-final match. Malik defeated Uzbekistan's Nabira Esenbaeva 5-4 in the 65kg category.

On Thursday, Sarita Mor and Pinki clinched a gold medal in their respective weight categories in the ongoing Asian Wrestling Championships. Sarita Mor triumphed 3-2 over Mongolia's Battsetseg in the finals of the 59kg category while Pinki defeated Mongolia's Dulguun Bolormaa 2-1 in 55kg freestyle final. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HDFC Bank SME book doubles to Rs 1.48 lakh cr in under 3 years

Two employees test positive for H1N1 virus, Bengaluru, 2 other offices closed temporarily: SAP India

Prayaan Capital Raises Seed Funding From Accion Venture Lab to Support Digitization and Credit Access for India's MSMEs

Blade Nzimande welcomes decision on new university for innovation

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

7 injured in road accident in Mathura

Seven people were injured on Friday when their car collided with a tractor in the Kumha area on the Mathura-Hathras road here, police said. The car was headed for Hapur from Mathura when it collided with the tractor coming from the opposite...

BJD, Cong oppose AIIMS ''effort'' to impose Hindi on Odia people

The ruling BJD and opposition Congress on Friday accused the All India Instituteof Medical Science AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, of imposing the Hindi language on the people of Odisha.On the International Mother Language Day, the parties claimed that...

Paris fast food joint revels in Kim and Kanye's visit

A fast food ordering board has become an unlikely tourist draw in Paris after Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West used it to order up some fried treats. The celebrity couple popped into the branch of Kentucky Fried Chicken on their wa...

UPDATE 3-Germany reopens hate speech, gun law debates after shisha bar killings

Germany faced calls to toughen gun ownership laws and step up efforts to track far-right sympathizers after the suspect in one of its worst mass shootings since World War Two was found to have published a racist manifesto. The 43-year-old p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020