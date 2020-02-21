Spain Masters: Saina Nehwal faces defeat in quarterfinals
Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal on Friday faced defeat at the hands of Thailands' Busanan Ongbamrungphan in the quarterfinals of Spain Masters.
Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal on Friday faced defeat at the hands of Thailands' Busanan Ongbamrungphan in the quarterfinals of Spain Masters. Nehwal lost to Ongbamrungphan 20-22, 21-19 in a match that lasted for 45 minutes.
In the first game, both players gave each other tough fought but Ongbamrungphan kept her nerves as she took the game 22-20. Thai shuttler repeated the performance and sealed the match 21-19. Earlier in the second-round match, Nehwal outclassed Ukraine's Maria Ulitina 21-10, 21-19 in the tournament.
On the other hand, Sameer Verma on Thursday progressed to the quarters of the tournament after defeating Germany's Kai Schaefer 21-14, 16-21, 21-15. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Saina Nehwal
- Indian
- Busanan Ongbamrungphan
- Sameer Verma
- Germany
- Ukraine
ALSO READ
We've to be little bit more attacking against Indian spinners: Guptill
VP congratulates AI team for evacuating over 600 Indians from coronavirus-affected Wuhan
Congress moves adjournment motion in LS 'over bringing back Indian students from China'
Sridhar concedes downward curve in Indian fielding, points out lack of practice time
Indian women's hockey tour of China cancelled due to Coronavirus outbreak