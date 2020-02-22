Bruins ship Backes, first-round pick to Ducks for Kase

The Boston Bruins traded veteran forward David Backes and a 2020 first-round draft pick to the Anaheim Ducks on Friday for forward Ondrej Kase. Boston also included minor league defenseman Axel Andersson in the deal and agreed to pay 25 percent of Backes' salary over the rest of his contract. He is in the fourth season of a five-year, $30 million deal.

Backes, 35, missed time due to injury earlier this season and recently was demoted to Providence of the American Hockey League. He had just one goal and two assists in 16 games with Boston this season. Backes was in his fourth season with the Bruins after spending his first 10 NHL campaigns with the St. Louis Blues.

Overall, Backes has 245 goals and 309 assists (554 points) in 944 career NHL games. He was an All-Star in 2011 and is a two-time U.S. Olympian (2010, 2014). The 24-year-old Kase has 23 points (seven goals, 16 assists) in 49 games this season.

Kase has rebounded after being limited to 30 games last season. He is in the second season of a three-year, $7.8 million deal. Kase has scored 96 points (43 goals, 53 assists) in 198 career games since the Ducks selected him 205th overall in the 2014 NHL Draft.

Andersson, 20, has 22 points -- including two goals -- in 41 games for Moncton of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. The Swede was the Bruins' second-round selection (57th overall) in the 2018 draft.

