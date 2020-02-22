Scoreboard at lunch: India vs NZ

Scoreboard at lunch on the second day of the first Test between India and New Zealand here on Saturday.

India 1st Innings: Prithvi Shaw b Southee 16

Mayank Agarwal c Jamieson b Boult 34 Cheteshwar Pujara c Watling b Jamieson 11

Virat Kohli c Taylor b Jamieson 2 Ajinkya Rahane c Watling b Southee 46

Hanuma Vihari c Watling b Jamieson 7 Rishabh Pant run out (Ajaz Patel) 19

Ravichandran Ashwin b Southee 0 Ishant Sharma c Watling b Jamieson 5

Mohammed Shami c Tom Blundell b Southee 21 Jasprit Bumrah batting 0

Extras: (LB-1 W-3) 4 Total: (For 10 wickets from 68.1 overs) 165

Fall of Wickets: 1-16, 2-35, 3-40, 4-88, 5-101, 6-132, 7-132, 8-143, 9-165, 10-165. Bowling: Tim Southee 20.1-5-49-4, Trent Boult 18-2-57-1, Colin de Grandhomme 11-5-12-0, Kyle Jamieson 16-3-39-4, Ajaz Patel 3-2-7-0.

New Zealand 1st Innings:

Tom Latham batting 11 Tom Blundell batting 6

Extras: 0 Total: (For no loss in 8 Overs) 17

Bowler: Jasprit Bumrah 4-1-11-0, Ishant Sharma 3-2-1-0, Mohammed Shami 1-0-5-0.

