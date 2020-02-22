Left Menu
Women's T20 WC: Thailand team win hearts despite losing against Windies

Despite losing their opening game in the Women's T20 World Cup against West Indies by seven wickets, Thailand women's team fold their hands and bow together all corners of the ground as a mark of respect.

  ANI
  • |
  Perth
  • |
  22-02-2020
  • |
  • Created: 22-02-2020 17:15 IST
Thailand women's team bowing after the conclusion of match against West Indies. (Photo/T20 World Cup Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Despite losing their opening game in the Women's T20 World Cup against West Indies by seven wickets, Thailand women's team fold their hands and bow together all corners of the ground as a mark of respect. Thailand are playing their debut ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020.

"Thailand bow to all corners of the ground after their first World Cup game Folded hands. Who else loves the spirit that they bring to the sport? #T20WorldCup | #WIvTHA," T20 World Cup tweeted. West Indies displayed a clinical performance to defeat Thailand by seven wickets on Saturday here at the WACA.

Chasing 79, West Indies openers Hayley Matthews and Lee-Ann Kirby put on 19 runs for the first wicket, but Thailand got the first breakthrough of Kirby (3) through some brilliance on the field. Soon after, Hayley Matthews (16) and Deandra Dottin (2), were also sent back to the pavilion, reducing Windies to 27/3.

Skipper Stafanie Taylor and Shemaine Campbelle then got together at the crease and ensured that Windies does not suffer from any more hiccups. The duo took the side over the line by seven wickets and with 20 balls to spare. Earlier, a spirited bowling performance helped Windies restrict Thailand to 78/9 in the allotted twenty overs.

Opting to bat first on their World Cup debut, Thailand lost their opening two wickets with just 11 runs on the board. Nattaya Boochatham (2) and Nattakan Chantam (9) both failed to leave a mark. West Indies kept on taking wickets at regular intervals and Thailand struggled to create any sort of momentum.

Nannapat Koncharoenkai top-scored for Thailand as she played a knock of 33 runs, but her dismissal in the 18th over derailed the innings and in the end, Thailand only managed 78 runs in the allotted twenty overs. Stafanie Taylor picked up three wickets for West Indies.

Brief Scores: West Indies 80/3 (Stafanie Taylor 26*, Shemaine Campbelle 25*, Soraya Lateh 1-22) defeat Thailand 78/9 (Nannapat Koncharoenkai 33, Naruemol Chaiwai 13, Stafanie Taylor 3-13) by seven wickets. Thailand will next face England, South Africa, and Pakistan in Group B respectively. (ANI)

