Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sports News Roundup: Tsitsipas sinks Auger-Aliassime to win Marseille title again; Ovechkin scores 700th goal in loss and more

Sports News Roundup: Tsitsipas sinks Auger-Aliassime to win Marseille title again; Ovechkin scores 700th goal in loss and more
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tsitsipas sinks Auger-Aliassime to win Marseille title again

Defending champion and second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Canadian teenager Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-3 6-4 on Sunday to win the Marseille Open for the second time in a row. The victory made Tsitsipas the first man to win back-to-back trophies at the tournament since Sweden's Thomas Enqvist in 1997-98.

NHL notebook: Caps' Ovechkin scores 700th goal in loss

Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin became the eighth member of the NHL's 700-goal club on Saturday after scoring 4:50 into the third period during a 3-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils in Newark, N.J. Ovechkin, 34, scored his milestone goal after unleashing a one-timer from the right circle that sailed past goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood.

Chadwick earns first super license points in Asian F3

Britain's Jamie Chadwick earned her first points toward a Formula One super license on Sunday after finishing fourth overall in the Asian F3 series at the Buriram circuit in Thailand. The 21-year-old W Series champion and Asian F3 race winner secured 10 points toward the 40 needed over a three-year period to be able to compete in Formula One.

NBA roundup: Heat honor Wade, crush Cavs

Hot-shooting Miami produced its best half in franchise history and romped over the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers 124-105 on a Saturday night when the Heat retired the jersey of iconic guard Dwyane Wade. Playing without top scorer Jimmy Butler (personal reasons), the Heat made 14 of their first 17 shots and raced out to their best half ever by leading 82-52 at the break. Kendrick Nunn tallied 24 points and eight assists to lead seven Miami players who scored in double figures.

NHL roundup: Ovechkin scores 700th goal but Devils beat Caps

Alex Ovechkin became the eighth NHL player to reach 700 goals, but the milestone was not enough as Damon Severson scored with 1:59 remaining to give the New Jersey Devils a 3-2 victory over the visiting Washington Capitals on Saturday afternoon. Ovechkin made history 4:50 into the third period when he ripped a shot past New Jersey goalie Mackenzie Blackwood from the right circle. Evgeny Kuznetsov and Nick Jensen were given assists on the play, and that tied the game 2-all.

Fury annihilates Wilder in a heavyweight title rematch

Britain's Tyson Fury delivered a dominant performance in his heavyweight championship bout with Deontay Wilder on Saturday, overwhelming his opponent to earn a seventh-round TKO victory in Las Vegas. In the highly-anticipated super fight rematch between the two titans, Fury took control late in the first round and never relinquished it, knocking down Wilder twice and bloodying him en route to the referee stopping the fight in the seventh where Wilder's corner threw in the towel.

Sports events affected by the coronavirus epidemic

The following is a list of international sports events affected by the outbreak of the new coronavirus.

ATHLETICS Spring training roundup: Felix impresses in Atlanta debut

Felix Hernandez tossed two scoreless innings in his first outing with Atlanta, and the Braves cruised to a 5-0 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday afternoon at North Port, Fla. Chris Rusin and Tucker Davidson also tossed two scoreless innings apiece for the Braves.

Red Sox 4, Rays 3 Thiem falls to Italian qualifier Mager in Rio quarter-finals

Top seed Dominic Thiem missed a chance to pass Roger Federer and become the world's third-ranked player when he was knocked out of the Rio Open by Italian qualifier Gianluca Mager in a rain-delayed quarter-final match on Saturday. Mager, 25, completed the victory 7-6(4) 7-5 after leading 2-1 in the second set when play was halted on Friday.

Nishioka rallies to upset Humbert in Florida semi-final

Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka fought back from a sluggish start to overpower sixth-seeded Frenchman Ugo Humbert in a rain-interrupted semi-final at the Delray Beach Open in Florida on Saturday. After winning only one game in the opening set, the unseeded Nishioka closed out the deciding third set without dropping a game in winning 1-6 6-4 6-0 in the battle of the two lefties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 14-15 synopses revealed, What we can see on Feb 25

Iran reports one death among 10 new coronavirus infections

Wuhan woman with no symptoms infects five relatives with coronavirus-study

Italy: Earthquake shakes Modena, Carpi nearby cities

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Rugby-England overpower Ireland to reignite Six Nations hopes

England roared back into the Six Nations mix with another comprehensive demolition of Ireland on Sunday as tries by George Ford, Elliot Daly and Luke Cowan-Dickie helped them to a 24-12 Twickenham victory in their best performance of the ye...

Clashes break out between police, violent anti-CAA protesters in Aligarh, five injured

Clashes broke out between police and violent, anti-CAA protesters in the old city area here on Sunday, in which at least five persons were injured, two of them critically, said officials. With protesters indulging in arson, vandalisation of...

Anti-CAA flex board falls on dais at Chidambaram event

A huge flex board came crashing down on a dais at an auditorium while Congress leader PChidambaram was addressing an anti-CAA meet here on Sunday. The board was hanging just behind those seated on thedais. Fortunately, no one was injured.Th...

Maha BJP chief will need 12 years to do PhD on me: Pawar

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil will need at least 12 years to do a PhD onme, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said here on Sunday. The veteran politician was interacting with collegeyouths at a function organised by the Nationalist Congr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020