Sports News Roundup: Tsitsipas sinks Auger-Aliassime to win Marseille title again; Ovechkin scores 700th goal in loss and more

Tsitsipas sinks Auger-Aliassime to win Marseille title again

Defending champion and second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Canadian teenager Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-3 6-4 on Sunday to win the Marseille Open for the second time in a row. The victory made Tsitsipas the first man to win back-to-back trophies at the tournament since Sweden's Thomas Enqvist in 1997-98.

NHL notebook: Caps' Ovechkin scores 700th goal in loss

Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin became the eighth member of the NHL's 700-goal club on Saturday after scoring 4:50 into the third period during a 3-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils in Newark, N.J. Ovechkin, 34, scored his milestone goal after unleashing a one-timer from the right circle that sailed past goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood.

Chadwick earns first super license points in Asian F3

Britain's Jamie Chadwick earned her first points toward a Formula One super license on Sunday after finishing fourth overall in the Asian F3 series at the Buriram circuit in Thailand. The 21-year-old W Series champion and Asian F3 race winner secured 10 points toward the 40 needed over a three-year period to be able to compete in Formula One.

NBA roundup: Heat honor Wade, crush Cavs

Hot-shooting Miami produced its best half in franchise history and romped over the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers 124-105 on a Saturday night when the Heat retired the jersey of iconic guard Dwyane Wade. Playing without top scorer Jimmy Butler (personal reasons), the Heat made 14 of their first 17 shots and raced out to their best half ever by leading 82-52 at the break. Kendrick Nunn tallied 24 points and eight assists to lead seven Miami players who scored in double figures.

NHL roundup: Ovechkin scores 700th goal but Devils beat Caps

Alex Ovechkin became the eighth NHL player to reach 700 goals, but the milestone was not enough as Damon Severson scored with 1:59 remaining to give the New Jersey Devils a 3-2 victory over the visiting Washington Capitals on Saturday afternoon. Ovechkin made history 4:50 into the third period when he ripped a shot past New Jersey goalie Mackenzie Blackwood from the right circle. Evgeny Kuznetsov and Nick Jensen were given assists on the play, and that tied the game 2-all.

Fury annihilates Wilder in a heavyweight title rematch

Britain's Tyson Fury delivered a dominant performance in his heavyweight championship bout with Deontay Wilder on Saturday, overwhelming his opponent to earn a seventh-round TKO victory in Las Vegas. In the highly-anticipated super fight rematch between the two titans, Fury took control late in the first round and never relinquished it, knocking down Wilder twice and bloodying him en route to the referee stopping the fight in the seventh where Wilder's corner threw in the towel.

Sports events affected by the coronavirus epidemic

The following is a list of international sports events affected by the outbreak of the new coronavirus.

ATHLETICS Spring training roundup: Felix impresses in Atlanta debut

Felix Hernandez tossed two scoreless innings in his first outing with Atlanta, and the Braves cruised to a 5-0 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday afternoon at North Port, Fla. Chris Rusin and Tucker Davidson also tossed two scoreless innings apiece for the Braves.

Red Sox 4, Rays 3 Thiem falls to Italian qualifier Mager in Rio quarter-finals

Top seed Dominic Thiem missed a chance to pass Roger Federer and become the world's third-ranked player when he was knocked out of the Rio Open by Italian qualifier Gianluca Mager in a rain-delayed quarter-final match on Saturday. Mager, 25, completed the victory 7-6(4) 7-5 after leading 2-1 in the second set when play was halted on Friday.

Nishioka rallies to upset Humbert in Florida semi-final

Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka fought back from a sluggish start to overpower sixth-seeded Frenchman Ugo Humbert in a rain-interrupted semi-final at the Delray Beach Open in Florida on Saturday. After winning only one game in the opening set, the unseeded Nishioka closed out the deciding third set without dropping a game in winning 1-6 6-4 6-0 in the battle of the two lefties.

