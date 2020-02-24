Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Cricket-Defeat to New Zealand not end of the world, says Kohli

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 12:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 12:23 IST
UPDATE 1-Cricket-Defeat to New Zealand not end of the world, says Kohli

India captain Virat Kohli had a simple and honest message for the tens of millions of fans in his cricket-crazy nation after they lost the first test to New Zealand by 10 wickets at the Basin Reserve on Monday. "We did not play good enough cricket and that's why we lost," Kohli told reporters after the loss before lunch on the fourth day.

"Some people might want it to be the end of the world, but it's not. For us it's a game of cricket. We lost and we move on, we keep our heads high." New Zealand had virtually assured themselves victory on a pivotal third day when their lower order contributed 123 runs for the last three wickets, to take their first innings to 348 and a 183-run lead.

Then they reduced the tourists to 144-4 by Sunday's close of play and upon returning for the fourth day, Tim Southee and Trent Boult claimed five of the last six wickets needed to bowl them out for 191. It took Tom Latham and Tom Blundell just 10 balls to score the nine runs required for victory, which was India's first loss in the International Cricket Council's World Test Championship.

Kohli praised New Zealand's bowlers for their ability to build sustained periods of pressure and cramp the natural strokemakers in his side and said they had contributed to his side's collapse for 165 in their first innings. "I think we let ourselves down, massively, in the first innings with the bat," Kohli added.

"We knew the conditions were going to keep getting better so if you get 230-240 in the first innings of the test match then you're giving your bowlers a chance and then your second innings deficit also becomes smaller." Kohli is going through a lean run with the bat in New Zealand, having scored just 201 runs in nine innings with a high score of 51 from the first one-day international.

He scored two and 19 at the Basin Reserve but still felt he was still batting well. "Sometimes scores don't reflect the way you are batting," he said. "If it doesn't come off, then you don't have to beat yourself up too much.

"You take pride in performing for the team and I've always done that and I'm looking forward to contributing in a win in the next test. "It's never been about my performance on tour or about how many runs I score. It's all about if the team wins, even a 40 is good. If the team loses, then a hundred is irrelevant for me."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Health News Roundup: Coronavirus cases in S. Korea; NZ moves to ban vaping ads and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. extradition bid for Assange to go before a British court

A British court begins hearings on Monday to decide whether Julian Assange should be extradited to the United States almost a decade after his WikiLeaks website enraged Washington by leaking secret U.S. documents.A hero to admirers who say ...

McDavid scores in his return as Oilers top Kings

Connor McDavid delivered a goal and two assists in his return to the ice Sunday, helping the Edmonton Oilers to a 4-2 victory over the host Los Angeles Kings. McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Josh Archibald scored for the Oi...

Trump, Modi embark on 22-km-long roadshow in Ahmedabad

US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday embarked on a 22-km- long roadshow from the Ahmedabad International Airport. Trump, who is on a two-day India visit, landed at the Airport at 11.37 am. After the roadshow,...

Theodore nets winner in OT as Knights top Ducks

Shea Theodore scored the winning goal with 110 remaining in overtime and William Karlsson had a hat trick as the visiting Vegas Golden Knights won their sixth consecutive game 6-5 over the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday night. Theodore finished a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020